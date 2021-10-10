RAY'S PICKS: 'Body Double' one of De Palma's best films

“News of the World” (2020): This stunning movie was one of the “lost” films of 2020, sidelined by the pandemic from getting the wide release it really deserved. It’s a beautiful Western — Tom Hanks’ first — that’s sort of what would happen if “The Searchers” (1956) and “Paper Moon” (1973) had a baby. Hanks plays an itinerant news reader (it makes sense in the movie, I promise) who finds himself in charge of a little German girl (Helena Zengel, in a star-making performance) who has been living with the Kiowa tribe for six years. No one seems to want her, so he decides to try to find some family to return her to. Their journey is harrowing, sad, exciting and heartfelt. The film was nominated for four Oscars: sound, score, production design and cinematography. It’s a shame that Zengel wasn’t also nominated.