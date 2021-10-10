RAY'S PICKS: 'Body Double' one of De Palma's best films

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“Body Double” (1984): For a few years, Brian De Palma was making some really great movies, and this is one of his best. Craig Wasson stars as a young actor who agrees to stay in a very unusual house in the Hollywood Hills (an actual house known as the Chemosphere). While there, he begins to notice a beautiful young woman dancing in a window not far away. He becomes a bit obsessed with her as he watches through binoculars. It turns out there’s a LOT more going on than he realizes in this bloody Hitchcockian thriller. Melanie Griffith plays a young “adult film professional” and she’s absolutely sensational in the part. This movie is clever, naughty, murderous fun.
“Mean Creek” (2004): I love this alarming little movie about what can happen when kids plot revenge on a bully (Josh Peck) who recently beat up a much smaller kid (Rory Culkin). The other kids in the plan include Scott Mechlowicz, Trevor Morgan, Carly Schroeder and Ryan Kelley. The sense of unease is palpable as you watch and wonder how far they will go and if they’ll have the ability to pull back from the brink before it’s too late. Neither Mechlowicz, who’s superb in the movie, nor Jacob Estes, who wrote and directed it, had careers that lasted very long in Hollywood. This is a shame, because this taut, angry movie shows them both to be quite talented.
“News of the World” (2020): This stunning movie was one of the “lost” films of 2020, sidelined by the pandemic from getting the wide release it really deserved. It’s a beautiful Western — Tom Hanks’ first — that’s sort of what would happen if “The Searchers” (1956) and “Paper Moon” (1973) had a baby. Hanks plays an itinerant news reader (it makes sense in the movie, I promise) who finds himself in charge of a little German girl (Helena Zengel, in a star-making performance) who has been living with the Kiowa tribe for six years. No one seems to want her, so he decides to try to find some family to return her to. Their journey is harrowing, sad, exciting and heartfelt. The film was nominated for four Oscars: sound, score, production design and cinematography. It’s a shame that Zengel wasn’t also nominated.
“9/11 Phone Calls from the Towers” (2009): In this 9/11 documentary, a group of family members agree to share their stories of phone calls from their friends and loved ones from the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Some of the calls are recorded, and some are described by the surviving family members. What emerges is a deeply human story about crisis and human connection. I know we don’t need a movie like this to put a human face on those we lost that awful day, but I still found I was grateful for the chance to get to know these particular participants.
