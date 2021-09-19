RAY'S PICKS: Bana impresses in mystery film 'The Dry'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“The Dry” (2020): You don’t want to miss this crackerjack double-mystery from Australia. A back-in-form Eric Bana stars as a world-weary (aren’t they all?) federal agent who has to go back to his drought-stricken hometown after 20 years for a very grim funeral. As he begins poking into the horrible crime that resulted in the funeral, he also begins to find clues to another unsolved mystery — a murder from his childhood. The movie sizzles with atmosphere and a superb cast of suspects — I mean, characters. Keir O’Donnell is a fierce standout as an earnest young law officer who tries to help Bana. You may need some sunscreen for this quiet scorcher.
Now rentable on Amazon Video and other services.
“The Ice Road” (2021): I don’t really get tired of Liam Neeson’s endless parade of modest but entertaining action thrillers. This time he’s tasked with driving on incredibly hazardous roads made of nothing but ice in a race against time to deliver rescue equipment after a deadly cave-in at a northern Canada diamond mine. If the drive was all the film had to offer, it might be a bit limited, but the film has lots of other intrigue and thrills as well. The only thing I wish it had done was explain a bit more about what exactly the ice roads are and how they are made — thankfully I had Wikipedia to help me with that! Featuring Marcus Thomas, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne and Benjamin Walker.
Now streaming on Netflix.
“King Cohen” (2017): Larry Cohen has had a long and fascinating career in film, from early ‘60s television (remember “Branded” with Chuck Connors?) to a series of fabulous schlocky exploitation movies, perhaps most famously the killer-baby franchise “It’s Alive.” This entertaining documentary tells many of the stories of his fabled career. Perhaps most astonishing are the tales of shooting driving stunts without permits in the streets of Manhattan. Lots of colleagues and famous fans join Cohen for this retrospective, including J.J. Abrams, Rick Baker, Barbara Carrera, Robert Forster and Yaphet Kotto. If you have a love for tacky movies like “The Stuff” (1985 … you remember, it’s the one about killer yogurt!), you’ll have a good time with “King Cohen.”
Now streaming on Kanopy.
“The Innocents” (1961): Henry James’ novella “The Turn of the Screw” had been adapted for stage, screen, radio and television many times. This is perhaps the most famous version, with a killer performance by Deborah Kerr as a governess of two very peculiar children. The film makes all of the sexual innuendo of the book a bit more explicit and clear (writing when he was, James had to be subtle). Aside from Kerr, the real star of this version is Freddie Francis’ amazing cinematography. The play of light and shadow is simply gorgeous, and helps draw you into the ghostly evil the governess is witnessing.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Trivia Question 914: Which of this week’s performers was featured in Paul Verhoeven’s landmark Dutch film about WWII, “Black Book” (2006)?
Answer to Trivia Question 912: Michiel Huisman was featured in the excellent recent miniseries “The Haunting of Hill House.”
Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com.