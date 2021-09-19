RAY'S PICKS: Bana impresses in mystery film 'The Dry'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“The Dry” (2020): You don’t want to miss this crackerjack double-mystery from Australia. A back-in-form Eric Bana stars as a world-weary (aren’t they all?) federal agent who has to go back to his drought-stricken hometown after 20 years for a very grim funeral. As he begins poking into the horrible crime that resulted in the funeral, he also begins to find clues to another unsolved mystery — a murder from his childhood. The movie sizzles with atmosphere and a superb cast of suspects — I mean, characters. Keir O’Donnell is a fierce standout as an earnest young law officer who tries to help Bana. You may need some sunscreen for this quiet scorcher.

Now rentable on Amazon Video and other services.