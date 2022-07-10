RAY'S PICKS: 'Anthropoid' is a well-made historical thriller

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“Anthropoid” (2016): This historical thriller has a story so compelling it’s been dramatized many times. Recently this column featured “Hangmen Also Die!” — a 1943 version. This one is a bit more recent, and features Jamie Dornan and Cillian Murphy as two local men sent from the in-exile government of Czechoslovakia in London on a fearsome mission: to assassinate a high-ranking Nazi official in Prague. The film is deliberately paced and shows their dangerous entry into the city, connecting with the underground, the planning and the aftermath of the action. It’s all very well acted and shot, but a warning — the last half-hour is not for the faint of heart. Still, it’s a worthy addition to the growing library of film adaptations of this true-life event.

Now streaming on Kanopy.

“Fire Island” (2022): Filmmakers never tire of returning to novelist Jane Austen. And why should they? Her stories of love, longing, belonging, etiquette and polite struggle are weirdly timeless considering the specific time period she wrote in and about. This time her novel “Pride and Prejudice” has been adapted to the gay summer resort set. Joel Kim Booster (who also wrote the screenplay) stars as a young man determined to help his friend (Bowen Yang of “Saturday Night Live”) find love ... or at least a good hookup, at their weeklong stay on the gay mecca of Fire Island. Half of the fun is watching the filmmakers struggle to make their story line up with the bullet points of Austen’s, and they mostly succeed. Along the way Margaret Cho gets to have some fun as the older auntie to the young group of friends, and the always-welcome and talented Conrad Ricamora as ... well, let’s face it, they don’t call him this, but we all know he’s playing Mr. Darcy.

Now screening on Hulu.

“3 Bad Men” (1926): “We didn’t need dialogue. We had faces,” Norma Desmond famously quipped in “Sunset Boulevard” (1950). I kept thinking about that truth while watching this beautiful and heartfelt film, John Ford’s last silent Western. George O’Brien gets top billing, but the film really stars Tom Santschi, J. Farrell MacDonald and Frank Campeau as the titular trio. When their clumsy attempt to rob a prosperous young horse owner (Olive Borden) fails, they end up as her protectors. The story deals with a gold rush, a land rush and a deeply corrupt gangster-style local sheriff (Lou Tellegen, practically in Kabuki makeup to make sure we know he’s the villain). The gold stake race is impressively filmed and the entire movie is very watchable. One warning: The film is 96 years old, and reflects some of the less admirable ideas (and vocabulary) of its time.

Now screening on The Criterion Channel.

“Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” (2022): I’m a big fan of both the film “Fiddler on the Roof” and its talented director, Norman Jewison. I learned a lot about both watching this delightful new documentary. Several of the cast members are interviewed (including star Topol) as well as a substantial amount of time spent with the legendary John Williams, who won the first of his five Oscars for adapting and orchestrating Jerry Bock’s music. The result is an irresistible peek into the gestation and creation of a legendary movie musical. Highly recommended!

Now available on Laemmle Virtual Cinema.

