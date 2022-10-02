RAY'S PICKS: Animated film ‘A Cat in Paris’ worth a watch

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend.

“A Cat in Paris” (2010): I stupidly missed my chance to see this film in Paris in 2011, which is a shame. But I finally caught up with it, and it’s a beauty. This animated fable takes place not in the romantic city of old movies, but in a more gritty place full of urban chaos. A little girl named Zoe (Lauren Weintraub) lives with her mother (Marcia Gay Harden), a busy police detective, and her brusque nanny (Anjelica Huston). Her cat Dino has a double life — in addition to Zoe, he also spends time with a stealthy cat burglar Nico (Steve Blum). When Zoe finds herself in big trouble, Nico and Dino have to spring to action to save her.

Now streaming on Kanopy.

“Androcles and the Lion” (1952): I’ve always liked the story this movie and play are based on. I mean, what’s not to like? Big scary lion has a thorn in his paw and a timid human helps him out. George Bernard Shaw expanded the simple tale into a play exploring the role of Christianity in second century Rome. At this point it’s considered an existential threat to traditional Latin society and the members are regularly fed to lions. You can guess what happens. The starry cast includes Victor Mature, Jean Simmons, Alan Young and Maurice Evans. The movie has an odd, rather cringy comedic tone but a beautiful storybook production design that’s easy on the eyes.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.

“Benediction” (2021): This lovely film from director Terence Davies (who also made the wondrous “The Long Day Closes”) tells of the struggles of the (then) famous World War I English soldier and poet Siegfried Sassoon. After performing heroically in the early days of the war, he publicly refused to fight further, declaring the war immoral. This beautifully made film describes the results — he’s sent to a mental hospital as an alternative to imprisoning (or even executing) him. The talented Scottish actor Jack Lowden is terrific as Sassoon, as is Ben Daniels as his perceptive army psychiatrist.

Now rentable on Amazon Video.

“The Sparks Brothers” (2021): No, I had never heard of them either. But that’s probably because I’m just not cool or particularly informed about the progress of pop music over the last several decades. Edgar Wright, the wonderful director behind such films as “Shaun of the Dead,” makes his first documentary with this deep dive into the career of brothers Ron and Russell Mael. They’ve been making music together basically their whole lives, releasing 25 albums in the process. The film includes commentary from critics and other musicians waxing lyrical about the duo’s wide-ranging influence. It’s entertaining and the brothers are weirdly and consistently interesting.

Now streaming on Netflix.

Trivia Question 968: Which of this week’s performers was most famous for playing a character with a talking horse?

Answer to Trivia Question 966: The enormously talented Frank Oz had a cameo in “The Blues Brothers” (1980).