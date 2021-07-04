RAY'S PICKS: 'Anacondas' sequel is good, dumb fun

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004): Yeah, I know. But I can’t watch highbrow movies and classics all the time. This is actually a really fun sequel to 1997’s Anaconda. The first film featured the lovely Jennifer Lopez. This time around, it’s wall-to-wall hunks: Morris Chestnut, Nicholas Gonzalez and Johnny Messner (who memorably shaves with a machete). In the wild jungles of Borneo, the intrepid group (along with KaDee Strickland) is hunting for the titular flower that ends up being, don’t you just know it, near a nest of crazily large reticular monsters. This is good, dumb fun in a beautiful and dangerous locale. If you’re in the mood for a B movie, you could do a lot worse.
Now streaming on Hulu.
Rat Film (2016): Don’t let the title put you off. This strange and wonderful documentary from Baltimore auteur filmmaker Theo Anthony uses the rat to explore the present and past of his home city. You’ll meet a charming man who’s a veteran city rat exterminator, a quirky couple who keep rats as pets, two friends who go “fishing” for rats in dark alleys, and many more. The film also explores the city’s history of redlining (governmental and later private anti-Black housing zoning) and how this history overlaps Baltimore’s rat population in interesting ways. It’s a very weird movie, but it’s a good reminder that not all documentaries have to be super straightforward. This one really makes you think.
Now rentable on Amazon video.
Moonrise (1948): This underrated crime melodrama features column favorite Dane Clark. He plays a young man whose life has been haunted by a murder committed by his father. He’s convinced that he’s fated to be a bad person too. His buddy Rex Ingram disagrees, and as a Black man living in a small Southern town, he knows a thing or two about perceived destiny. The wonderful cast also includes Lloyd Bridges as a toxic bully who pushes Clark to the edge, and Gail Russell as the beautiful girl who just may be able to help him believe in himself. This is a little gem worth rediscovering.
Now streaming on Kanopy.
In the Heights (2021): Just what the summer needs: a splash of joy, music, song and dance. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning Broadway musical becomes a big-hearted movie under the sure direction of director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians). Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos stars as Usnavi, a young man who grew up in the upper Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights but who longs to return to his native Dominican Republic. But he’s just the center of a broad tapestry of life in this vibrant slice of New York. The film is currently streaming on HBO MAX, but I highly recommend you see it in a theater if you can.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
Trivia Question #903: In the original Anaconda, what famous actor memorably gets regurgitated by the giant snake?
Answer to Trivia Question #901: Actress Ruth Roman was a survivor of the sinking of the Andrea Doria.
