RAY'S PICKS: 'Anacondas' sequel is good, dumb fun

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004): Yeah, I know. But I can’t watch highbrow movies and classics all the time. This is actually a really fun sequel to 1997’s Anaconda. The first film featured the lovely Jennifer Lopez. This time around, it’s wall-to-wall hunks: Morris Chestnut, Nicholas Gonzalez and Johnny Messner (who memorably shaves with a machete). In the wild jungles of Borneo, the intrepid group (along with KaDee Strickland) is hunting for the titular flower that ends up being, don’t you just know it, near a nest of crazily large reticular monsters. This is good, dumb fun in a beautiful and dangerous locale. If you’re in the mood for a B movie, you could do a lot worse.

Now streaming on Hulu.