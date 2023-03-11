The Academy Awards are Sunday, but here are a few movies outside their realm:

“All That Breathes” (2022): I was enchanted by this new documentary about two men who operate a shoestring-budgeted bird rescue from their neighborhood in New Delhi. Due to pollution, the city’s black kites are getting sick and are literally falling out of the sky. Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad (along with their younger associate Salik Rehman) gently rehabilitate as many of the birds as they can, while the city seems to fall apart around them. This film is languid and decidedly non-technical — there are no cards or narration explaining what they are doing. There are long, slow camera sweeps of the city. It’s a dreamlike movie that really cast me under its spell.

Now streaming

on HBO MAX“Man Hunt” (1941): German ex-pat Fritz Lang directed four anti-Nazi feature films during World War II. This is the first one, and it’s oddly light in tone considering what it’s about. Easygoing Walter Pigeon stars as an English hunter who may or may not be trying to assassinate Hitler in 1939. For most of the movie, he’s on the run, and Lang manages to whip up some good Hitchcockian suspense, particularly in the London Tube sequence. George Sanders and John Carradine have fun as Nazi Pigeon Hunters, but poor Joan Bennett’s embarrassing attempt at a Cockney accent and dopey characterization doesn’t do her or us any favors. Still, worth a watch, particularly since I have a fondness for movies made during WWII, when the eventual outcome was unknown.

Now streaming on

The Criterion Channel“Fancy Pants” (1950): This is at least the fourth version of Harry Leon Wilson’s novel “Ruggles of Red Gap.” It’s perhaps not as famous at the 1935 classic with Charles Laughton, but it’s a worthy addition to the canon. This time around, it’s Bob Hope playing the lead, an actor playing a butler who gets hired by Effie Floud (Lea Penman) to travel west and help refine her husband (Jack Kirkwood) and daughter (Lucille Ball). Hope and Ball belong together on screen and they have lots of fun. Try not to be too distracted by the awkward dubbing of Lucy’s singing voice by Annette Warren. One of nine films directed by George Marshall that featured Bob Hope.

Now streaming

on Paramount+“A Love Story” (2022): I’m the biggest fan of actress Dale Dickey. I’ve never really recovered from her ferocious turn in “Winter’s Bone” (2010). In this film she gets to show her more vulnerable side, alongside the marvelous (and Academy Award honoree) Wes Studi. They play two classmates who haven’t seen each other in many decades, who are pondering the question of whether they want to see each other again. The movie is sweet and exceedingly simple, and hangs on Dickey’s focused and no-nonsense but full-hearted performance. I want to see her play more leads, please!

Now streaming on KanopyTrivia Question #991: Speaking of films set in India, do you remember the 2004 film that was an engaging Indian take on a classic Jane Austen novel?

Answer to Trivia Question #989: “Trollhunter” was the name of the 2010 “Found Footage” film set in the wilds of Norway.