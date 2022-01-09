RAY'S PICKS: All-star casts steal the show in Ocean's franchise

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“Ocean’s Eleven” (2001): Pro tip: If you’re going to remake a famous movie, remake a famous bad movie. That was the first thing director Steve Soderbergh did right when he decided to remake the old Frank Sinatra Rat Pack chestnut from 1960. Just like the first film, he got a pack of stars (George Clooney, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle, Brad Pitt, Bernie Mac, Elliott Gould, Carl Reiner, Andy Garcia) who were all game to have a bit of fun. The piffle of a plot concerns a caper to pull off a ridiculously ambitious triple casino heist. The film was wildly successful, and spawned a bunch of sequels.
Now streaming on Hulu.
“Ocean’s Twelve” (2004): So the target of the first film’s heist, Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia) kicks off the stream of MacGuffins in this first Ocean’s sequel. The first cast comes roaring back, with the addition of Vincent Cassel, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Albert Finney, Eddie Izzard, Robbie Coltrane, and even Cherry Jones as a terrifying FBI agent. The Gordian knot of a plot is impossible to describe; the film bounces around Europe, from Amsterdam to Lake Como and in-between. The franchise continues to have fun with the presence of Julia Roberts (watch the credits in the first two films closely). This is a big, expensive, silly romp with wall-to-wall stars. It’s kind of a Thanksgiving parade of a movie. In a good way.
Now streaming on Hulu.
“Ocean’s Thirteen” (2007): Switch out Al Pacino for and Ellen Barkin for Julia Roberts and Catherine Zeta-Jones, and you’ve got the cast for the third Ocean’s romp. The team is back in Vegas and Pacino is the big villain this time around, and former nemesis Andy Garcia ends up on Ocean’s team. Featuring the drill that dug the Channel Tunnel (you just don’t get to see that thing in enough movies, do you?), some dodgy FBI agents, and a bonus set of $250 million diamonds, and you’ve got another fun caper adventure.
Now streaming on Hulu.
“Ocean’s Eight” (2018): But there’s one more! The Ocean’s series continues with this all-female installment. Sandra Bullock stars as the sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean who recruits seven allies to plan a heist at New York’s glittering annual Met Gala. And what allies: Cate Blanchett (her colleague in crime), Mindy Kaling (jewelry maker), Sarah Paulson (a fence), Anne Hathaway (inside woman), Rhianna (hacker), Awkwafina (pickpocket) and Helena Bonham Carter (down-on-her-luck fashion designer). The caper is ambitious and crazy and it’s fun to watch the planning and even more fun to watch the execution. These ladies could sell me anything, and what they offer in this movie is a really good time.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
