RAY'S PICKS: All-star casts steal the show in Ocean's franchise

“Ocean’s Eleven” (2001): Pro tip: If you’re going to remake a famous movie, remake a famous bad movie. That was the first thing director Steve Soderbergh did right when he decided to remake the old Frank Sinatra Rat Pack chestnut from 1960. Just like the first film, he got a pack of stars (George Clooney, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle, Brad Pitt, Bernie Mac, Elliott Gould, Carl Reiner, Andy Garcia) who were all game to have a bit of fun. The piffle of a plot concerns a caper to pull off a ridiculously ambitious triple casino heist. The film was wildly successful, and spawned a bunch of sequels.

“Ocean’s Twelve” (2004): So the target of the first film’s heist, Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia) kicks off the stream of MacGuffins in this first Ocean’s sequel. The first cast comes roaring back, with the addition of Vincent Cassel, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Albert Finney, Eddie Izzard, Robbie Coltrane, and even Cherry Jones as a terrifying FBI agent. The Gordian knot of a plot is impossible to describe; the film bounces around Europe, from Amsterdam to Lake Como and in-between. The franchise continues to have fun with the presence of Julia Roberts (watch the credits in the first two films closely). This is a big, expensive, silly romp with wall-to-wall stars. It’s kind of a Thanksgiving parade of a movie. In a good way.