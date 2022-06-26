RAY'S PICKS: Acting, camera work among highlights of ‘Plaisir’

“Le Plaisir” (1952): French auteur Max Ophuls took three stories by Guy de Maupassant, all related to different forms of pleasure, and came up with this beautiful confection. The large cast includes the beautiful Simone Simon (from the original “Cat People” films in the U.S.) and Jean Gabin (a bit past his glory days in “The Grand Illusion”). In addition to wonderful acting, the film is a feast of beautiful camera work, with many long shots and beautiful compositions. It’s hard to believe this is the same director who gave us the clunky Orange County noir “The Reckless Moment” three years earlier.

“The Automat” (2021): For many decades, the Horn & Hardart Automats defined casual, low-priced-but-quality dining in Philadelphia and New York. This extremely affectionate documentary tells the story of the two men who created the incredibly successful chain of restaurants, which at one point fed 10% of the citizens of Philadelphia each day. The charm and romance of the nickel-driven rotating drums which dispensed comfort food and coffee is beautifully depicted through old images, films and particularly by interviews with legendary people who ate there (Mel Brooks, Colin Powell and others). I was lucky enough to live in New York during the tail end of the Automat era, but I wish I had seen it during its heyday.

“Adventure in Manhattan” (1936): So I don’t know what the three credited screenwriters were smoking when they typed this acid-rock album of a movie, but heavens to proverbial Betsy. Considering it stars such solid classic leads as Jean Arthur and Joel McCrea, you might at first take it for a traditional wacky romance, or mystery, or ... something. But pay attention to what they are asking us to swallow — and the famous crime reporter who can innocently predict the timing and details of major robberies is just the beginning. I’m not even going to mention the Broadway show that depicts a cinematic vision of a World War I trench warfare battle. Or the real reason it exists. Sit back and enjoy.

“Riot in Cell Block 11” (1954): In terms of movies, a prison is like a train: inherently dramatic and cinematic. Here’s one of the most famous penitentiary tales. Filmed in California’s Folsom Prison, it takes place during a period of widespread dissatisfaction with conditions for inmates in America. A disruption breaks out and quickly escalates into an ambitious riot. An intelligent con (Neville Brand) comes up with a list of demands for the warden (Emile Meyer). Adding to the tension of the situation is that the warden is inherently sympathetic to Brand and his demands. He’s been calling for reforms for years. Fun side note: One of the lead actors (Leo Gordon) had been an inmate at Folsom for five years for armed robbery.

