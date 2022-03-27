RAY'S PICKS: Academy Award shorts are worth a look

It’s always interesting to explore the Academy Award nominees for best live action short and best documentary short. Here are four from this year.

“On My Mind” (2021): A comfortable husband and wife are puttering around their bar in Denmark. She (Camilla Bendix) is doing a bit of cleaning, he (Ole Boisen) is doing a bit of bookkeeping. In walks a sad sack of a man (Rasmus Hammerich) who wants to be served even though the bar isn’t really open at this hour. Even worse, he wants to do karaoke. This tiny-seeming demand turns into a reminder about the preciousness of time.

Now streaming on YouTube.

“Audible” (2021): This lovely short documentary focuses on the Maryland School for the Deaf, and in particular a senior named Amaree McKenstry-Hall. He’s a star athlete and overall Big Man on Campus, and he’s a charismatic and sympathetic figure. He’s part of a champion football team that’s had some setbacks recently. Personally, he’s also reeling from the suicide of a good friend. What I liked best about the film was the camaraderie and genuine affection and respect that Amaree and his classmates show to one another. The student body is diverse, but everyone appears to be engaged and welcome to the table. I would have enjoyed attending a high school as warm as this one comes off in the movie.

Now streaming on Netflix.

“The Queen of Basketball” (2021): This irresistible documentary tells the story of the first and only woman ever drafted by the NBA. The film’s greatest asset is its subject, Lusia Harris, who was one of those people who could charm the birds out of the trees. I could have listened to her tell stories for far longer than the slim 22 minutes this film runs. Not many people are fated to make history, and Harris pulled that off not once but several times. Check out this breezy film and listen to her stories.

Now streaming on YouTube.

“When We Were Bullies” (2021): Have you ever had the impulse to apologize for something you did years ago as a kid? That’s what drives documentary filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt to explore an event that occurred at his elementary school in 1965. After a weirdly surprising reunion with an old classmate, he begins researching a bullying event they both took part in. It’s not easy tracking down people after more than 50 years. And is tracking them down even a good idea? “Step 9: Make direct amends to people wherever possible, except when to do so would injure them or others.” This thoughtful exploration of guilt and memory is a journey worth taking.

Now streaming on YouTube.

