RAY'S PICKS: Abercrombie documentary shows store’s fall from grace

“White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” (2022): I don’t know if I ever stepped foot inside an Abercrombie & Fitch store, but I sure remember what they used to look like from the outside. This entertaining documentary describes the company’s rise and fall from commercial grace. It’s also, obliquely, a surprisingly good lesson in how much social awareness has changed in the last 30 years. What the bosses of A&F could get away with in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s turned out to not be sustainable in the world of social media and the rising embrace of diversity. The movie has accounts from many articulate witnesses, a surprising number of whom were actual employees of the company.

“Where Is the Friend’s House?” (1987): In a poor village near the southern shores of the Caspian Sea, Ahmad (Babak Ahmadpour) is a conscientious schoolboy whose absent-minded friend Reza (Ahmad Ahmadpour) is in danger of being expelled from school because he keeps forgetting his notebook. Ahmad is desperate to return this notebook to his friend, but he doesn’t know where his friend lives. This movie very simply is his dogged attempt, defying his mother, to trek through the villages around his home trying to find his friend. It’s a vivid and heartfelt slice of family life, featuring mostly non-actors in their roles. A few years after this film was made, the area suffered a devastating earthquake, and the director made two more films exploring the fate of the two young boys who starred in this film.

“The Dress” (2020): This hard-hitting short film was nominated for the live action short film Academy Award this year. It tells the story of a lonely hotel maid in Poland (Anna Dzieduszycka) who might have a chance at a bit of romance. But she needs a good dress for the potential date. And that’s the movie. Will she be able to come up with a dress she’s happy with? Is her potential new beau too good to be true, or is he for real? Dorota Pomykala is excellent as her best friend and confidant and Szymon Piotr Warszawski keeps you guessing as the truck driver who is expressing interest. Also, this may be the most cigarettes you’ve ever seen smoked in a film that’s 30 minutes long.

“The Monkey’s Paw” (1948): W.W. Jacobs’ famous short story has been adapted to film and television many times. This low-budget version is perfect if you’re in the mood for a creepy old tale. The current print on YouTube isn’t particularly good, which for my money just added to the effect. The story is a familiar one, even if you haven’t heard it before: The rather grotesque title object supposedly grants three wishes, but at a terrible cost. A series of characters in a small Irish community end up finding out whether this is true or not. The unfamiliar cast is mostly very good (with perhaps one slightly over-the-top exception), and Milton Rosmer is particularly fine as the family patriarch. At only 64 minutes long, you don’t have to worry about this old chestnut wearing out its welcome.

