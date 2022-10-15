Ray Ivey pix:

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend.

“The Forgiven” (2022): Ralph Fiennes gives one of his all-time best performances as a rich, alcoholic privileged creep in this morality tale set in the Moroccan desert. He and his wife (Jessica Chastain) are driving to a remote mansion (an unlikely place for a glamorous party). Something bad happens on the way to the party, and the rest of the film deals with what consequences, if any, will occur. Moroccan actor Ismael Kanater is simply superb as a complex, wise, grieving Berber father. The Atlas Mountains provide remote atmosphere to this unexpected and affecting movie.

Now streaming on Kanopy.

“X” (2022): In the mood for some grungy neo-retro-horror? That’s writer/director Ti West’s specialty, as evidenced by this first in a grubby new trilogy he’s creating. This one takes place in rural Texas in the late 1970s. Martin Henderson plays an adult film director who’s brought his cast and crew to this remote farm to film his next opus. However, the old couple who own the farm don’t turn out to be exactly what they first seem, and pretty soon Very Bad Things start to happen, as they tend to do in this kind of horror movie. Also featuring Kid Cudi, Mia Goth, Jenny Ortega and Brittany Snow. The first sequel, “Pearl,” was released recently.

Now streaming on Showtime.

“The Alphabet” (1969): Want to get a peek inside the weird brain of director David Lynch? Check out this doozy of a short animated film eight years before he made his landmark feature debut with “Eraserhead.” It’s a film he made with his wife (Peggy Lynch) about a dream his niece had. It consists mostly of animated drawings and a performance by It’s short but definitely not sweet! If you watch this on YouTube you can see an introduction provided by Lynch himself.

Now streaming on YouTube.

“The Young Girls of Rochefort” (1967): I’ve got you covered if you’re in the mood for a taffy-colored, light-as a feather musical that embodies the carefree side of the Swinging Sixties. Jacques Demy’s confection takes place in the titular small port French town, but really it takes place in some far-off planet in Demy’s head. Catherine Deneuve and real-life sister Françoise Dorléac play twins who are sick of small-town life and long for the bright lights of Paris. Into their world come the two cleanest, most wholesome carnies in history (played with balletic grace by dancers George Chakiris and Grover Dale). The music is by Michel Legrand. Enjoy the other star of the movie, the town itself, which received an extensive makeover from the production’s design team.

Now streaming on HBO, Kanopy and The Criterion Channel.

Trivia Question #970: Which of this week’s performers died in an automobile accident three months after the film’s premiere?

Answer to Trivia Question #968: Alan Young, star of “Androcles and the Lion,” was probably most famous for starring in 144 episodes of the sitcom “Mr. Ed.”