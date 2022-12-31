Ray Ivey pix:

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend:

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (2022): The Oscar-winning director’s first animated feature turns the traditional story of the puppet who wanted to be a real boy on its head. Set in 1930s fascist Italy, the puppet is an almost Frankenstein-like creation carved by toymaker Geppetto in a drunken stupor of grief over his lost son. The lesson in this dark tale is that sometimes disobedience is a virtue, not a failing. Featuring the voices of Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Ron Perlman and Christoph Waltz. Geppetto also has carved a Christ figure for a local church, so be prepared for some pretty wild symbolism.

“The Cabin in the Woods” (2012): This delightful movie is not easy to describe without giving away its many secrets. I’ll say this: It takes the overdone trope of horny teenagers going for a fun weekend in a dank, secluded cabin and goes full meta. At some point you realize that the movie is telling two stories, not one. The clueless young people are played by Chris Hemsworth, Fran Kranz, Kristin Connolly, Anna Hutchison and Jessie Williams. The other story is helmed by Richard Jenkins and Bradley Whitford. The result is quite a wild ride that’s both scary, gruesome and funny.

“Stray Dog” (1949): In Akira Kurosawa’s fascinating police procedural, 29-year-old Toshiro Mifune is already developing his signature scowl, but it’s surprising on his ludicrously handsome face. He’s not playing one of the power or showboating characters of his later famous films like “Seven Samurai” or “Yojimbo” or “Throne of Blood.” Here he’s playing a desperately earnest but essentially powerless rookie homicide detective in Tokyo who’s carelessly allowed his police-issued Colt to be pickpocketed off of him. Worse, the gun is now being used around the city to commit crimes. This is the story of his desperate attempt to track down the gun and get it back. His co-star is the wonderful Takashi Shimura, who would later star in the director’s classic “Ikiru.” Here he plays Mifune’s mentor, a detective as calm and assured as the younger man is nervous and unsure of himself. The movie paints a fascinating picture of Tokyo right after the war.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (2022): I’m a big fan of writer/director Martin McDonagh's plays and films, particularly “In Bruges” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” This is his new film and it reunites Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. It’s the story of the mysterious end of a long-time friendship between the two men. They live on a bleak island off the west coast of Ireland in the 1920s. Besides fantastic acting from the two leads, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan shine very brightly in supporting roles. The movie is beautiful and sad and funny and even features an adorable miniature donkey. Farrell has never been better, and may finally get his Oscar nomination for this performance.

