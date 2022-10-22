Ray Ivey pix:

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend.

“The Blues Brothers” (1980): This is a very famous movie that you probably do not need me to point you toward. But if you’re, like me, late to the party on this apocalyptic comedy, let me assure you, you are really missing something. Playing Jake and Elwood Blues, John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd play two musician brothers on a mission from God to raise money for their old orphanage. Along the way, the movie provides a showcase for an incredible lineup of legendary musicians, including Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, John Lee Hooker, James Brown and (my personal favorite) Cab Calloway. The music is enough to recommend the movie, but the incredible chase sequence at the end makes it unmissable. Enjoy the fun cameos throughout.

Now rentable on Amazon Video

“The Changeling” (1980): Sometimes a movie comes a long that, for me, helps define a genre. And for my money, there are few better classic haunted house movies than this intelligent, genuinely spooky picture starring George C. Scott. He plays a composer who for movie reasons decides to rent The Creepiest House In The World for some solitude. Trouble is, of course, he’s not alone in the house. But who’s there with him? This movie understands that at the heart of the best ghost stories lies an unsolved mystery that’s keeping the spirit from finding rest. Scott’s real-life wife, Trish Van Devere, and Melvin Douglas are along for the ride as George searches for answers in this delicious shiver-fest.

Now streaming on Shudder

“Five Corners” (1987): I’m a big fan of playwright and screenwriter (and sometime director) John Patrick Shanley, particularly his play “Italian American Reconciliation” and his Oscar-winning screenplay for “Moonstruck.” Here he is in deep weird mode, with a dark tale of four young New Yorkers in the early 1960s. The action is driven by an unhinged young man (John Turturro) returning to his old neighborhood after a stint in prison for attempted rape. Jodie Foster plays his would-be victim, and since it’s a movie, she’s the person he first looks up when he gets back. Tim Robbins, Todd Graf and Rodney Harvey play other members of the old group of friends. It’s a dark forty-eight hours with this troubled crew.

Now streaming on the Criterion Channel

“Cliff Walkers” (2021): One of the best things a movie can do is transport us to another time and place. Veteran filmmaker Yimou Zhang does that admirably in his newest film. It takes place in Manchukuo, that former puppet state of Japan in Northeastern China in 1930s and 1940s. The story involves four Chinese secret agents who parachute into this occupied land to try to uncover secrets that could damage the Japanese government. The big draw of the film, aside from its unfamiliar story, is the incredible style that Yimou brings to the film. The costumes and sets are absolutely sumptuous — a kind of film noir dream. It’s a trip worth taking.

Now rentable on Amazon Video

Trivia Question #971: Which of this week’s directors was once in charge of the opening spectacle at the Olympics?

Answer to Trivia Question #969: “Bertie” star Arthur Darvill played Long John Silver in a recent production of “Treasure Island” at London’s National Theater.