Ray Ivey pix: Woods excels during ultra-tense ‘Salvador’

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend:

“Salvador” (1986): Oliver Stone directed and co-wrote this deliciously tense political thriller the same year that saw the release of his “Platoon.” It’s a screen adaptation of the true adventures of a daring journalist named Richard Boyle (played by James Woods) in the wildly volatile nation of El Salvador in 1980. He’s playing a constant dangerous game between the various sides in a country in conflict. Jim Belushi is excellent as Dr. Rock, as is Cynthia Gibb as a Catholic lay missionary. This role brought Woods his first Oscar nomination.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

“Predestination” (2015): Not nearly enough of the works of science fiction writer Robert A. Heinlein have been adapted to the screen, so I was truly delighted to come across this adaptation of one of his very best time-travel stories. Ethan Hawke stars as a brooding time-traveling secret agent on the track of an elusive criminal. He meets a mysterious person at a bar (Sarah Snook in a tremendous performance) whose fate seems to get increasingly entangled with his. To tell you more would be to spoil the delicious surprises that await you in this tantalizing time-travel-tangle. Directed by the talented Spierig brothers.

Now streaming on Hulu

“Threads” (1984): Let me be clear. This movie, depicting the lead up to and aftermath of a nuclear war, is not one of those TV movies about the triumph of the human spirit. No, dear ones, the filmmakers had zero interest in leaving us with any uplift whatsoever. This story, set in Sheffield, England, is told in such a drop-dead, matter-of-fact, unblinking, unsentimental, documentary style that it chills the blood. Many scientists, including Carl Sagan, were consulted on such topics as nuclear winter and other grim aspects of an all-out nuclear exchange. This is one grim movie, but in its own way, also a thrilling one. Highly recommended, but not if you’re feeling faint of heart.

Now streaming on Shudder and Kanopy

“Double Cross” (1941): Sometimes you’re just in the mood for a creaky old Grade C black-and-white crime thriller. At least I am. “Double Cross” scratches that itch perfectly. It stars Dudley-Do-right-ish Kane Richmond (a handsome, if somewhat wooden star of movie serials like “The Lost City”) as a disgraced policeman who goes undercover to bring down a crime boss. He’s caught between the crime boss’ moll (played with venal charm by Wynne Gibson) and his long-time girlfriend (Pauline Moore) who, improbably, seems to have a job as a photographer at the crime boss’ club. (I can’t figure that part out, either.) It all makes for some non-nonsense derring-do against some very bad guys, culminating in a terrific car chase shootout.

Now streaming on YouTube

