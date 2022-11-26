Ray Ivey pix: Vengeance mystery goes to West Texas

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend:

“Vengeance” (2022): B.J. Novak plays a vapid New Yorker who learns a girl he once hooked up with was murdered. Thinking he can, uh, get a good podcast out of the story, he flies to dusty West Texas thinking he can solve the mystery. The dead woman’s family (Boyd Holbrook, Isabella Amara, J. Smith-Cameron and Dove Cameron) welcome him with open arms. As he begins to uncover secrets, he meets a mysterious and sinister rich guy (Ashton Kutcher) who is clearly not telling everything he knows. This fish-out-of-water mystery is fun, daffy and pretty lightweight.

Now streaming on Peacock

“God Forbid” (2022): Jerry Falwell seemed to be on top of the world: Running his late father’s Christian empire, presiding as President of Liberty University, and consorting with bigwigs like Donald Trump. Enter Giancarlo Granda, a handsome 20-something pool attendant at the schmancy Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami. What took place between Granda and Falwell and Falwell’s wife, Becky, was to have titanic consequences. Granda makes a very credible witness, and it’s hard to take your gaze away from this jaw-dropping story of power, money and sex.

Now streaming on Hulu

“Cry of the City” (1948): This beautiful film noir from master director of the darkness Robert Siodmak works a well-worn trope: Two childhood friends who ended up on opposite sides of the law. In this case, it’s Victor Mature (in a terrific performance) as the dedicated cop and Richard Conte (never better) as a sociopathic cop-killer. This is one of those films that make you think, “Man, this director really likes actors,” as every single character, no matter how small, seems to have vivid inner life. In her feature debut, character actress Hope Emerson, all 6-foot-2 of her, practically walks away with the picture as an opportunistic and ruthless masseuse. I haven’t even mentioned the beautiful use of New York locations or the amazing lighting (watch the gleam sparkle off of Conte’s switchblade).

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel

“Triangle” (2009): This week’s disturbing selection is a dark puzzle about a young mother (Melissa George) caught in an increasingly confusing and complicated cosmic web. What starts out as a lighthearted outing on a sailboat with friends (Michael Dorman, Henry Nixon, Rachel Carpani, Emma Lung and Liam Hemsworth before we’d heard of him) turns south when a storm capsizes their vessel. Later, they’re rescued (?) by a mysterious and seemingly derelict cruise ship. As soon as they get to the ship, Very Bad Things begin to happen, and yet this is no by-the-numbers body-count horror movie. There’s something much more sinister and devious going on. Hang on to your hats and see if you can escape this terrifying purgatorial triangle.

Now streaming on Shudder

Trivia Question #976: Which of this week’s performers was once denied membership into a tony Los Angeles country club because he was an actor?

Answer to Trivia Question #974: The immortal Jeanne Moreau plays one third of a love triangle in the iconic French New Wave film “Jules et Jim” (1962).