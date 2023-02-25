“Troll” (2022): This fun adventure is kind of a Norwegian take on Godzilla: Interfering modern technology wakes up a sleeping creature from the past! This time it’s a troll the size of, well, a mountain. Ine Marie Wilmann stars as a young scientist whose father taught her respect for mountains and their inhabitants as a young girl. She’s now faced with a horrifying reality when she realizes those fables her dad told her were all actually true. The movie sports some dandy special effects and is a pleasing, if mild, diversion.

Now streaming on Netflix

More Academy Award-nominated shorts

“Stranger at the Gate” (2022): Nominated in the Documentary Short category, this terrific little film tells the story of Richard McKinney, a U.S. Marine who returns to the American Midwest after experiencing war. He’s filled with rage, which he begins to direct toward the thriving Muslim community in his town. He actually begins planning a terrorist action. Then he decides to meet his potential victims. This is the story of what happens next. It’s a thought-provoking, frightening and ultimately exhilarating story.

Now streaming on YouTube

“Ice Merchants” (2022): This is my favorite of the Oscar-nominated short animated films this year. It’s also the first time a film from Portugal has ever been nominated for an Oscar. It tells the odd and affecting story of a widower and his son who live in a shack clinging to the sheer face of a mountain. Each day they take ice and parachute down to the village below and sell it. Then one day their world is turned upside down when an avalanche strikes. With no dialogue, this lovely short tells a fascinating and surprising fable.

Now streaming on YouTube

“Le Pupille” (2022): Here’s a wonderfully odd new Christmas movie. It takes place in a small Catholic girls’ orphanage in Italy during wartime. The nuns in charge of the girls are preparing for their yearly Christmas tableau they use for fundraising. A town woman who is soliciting the innocent prayers of the girls makes a gift of a magnificent cake — a zuppa inglese — for the girls’ Christmas. Alas, the mean-spirited martinet of a mother superior (Alba Rohrwacher, sister of director Alice Rohrwacher) attempts to bully the girls into giving up the cake as an offering to God. A fascinating power struggle ensues. Hats off to casting director Chiara Polizzi as the young actresses playing the orphans are all specific, adorable and charismatic.

Now streaming on Disney+

Trivia Question #989: Do you remember another Norwegian film about monster trolls from 2010? This one was a “found-footage” movie. What was it called?

Answer to Trivia Question #987: “Watcher” star Karl Glusman is married to actress Zoë Kravitz.