“The Outfit” (2022): Contained to a single location and with a small cast, “The Outfit” is the kind of movie that should also be a play. Oscar-winner Mark Rylance stars as an ex-pat English tailor (actually, not a tailor, a “cutter”) running a bespoke shop in Chicago in the 1950s. For reasons which become clear as the story deepens, his shop is also used as a dead-drop for members of the neighborhood organized crime family and their cronies. To say more would give away too much; just know that it features vivid performances by Zoey Deutch as Rylance’s secretary, Simon Russell Beale as Roy, the crime boss, Dylan O’Brien as Richie, his son, and Johnny Flynn as his hotheaded lieutenant. Nikki Amuka-Bird is particularly fine as a rival crime lord.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

“Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story” (2022): I’m not such a big skateboarding fan, but they keep making really good movies that deal with skateboarding. This latest one deals with a remarkable skater who earned fame and renown (not to mention sponsorships) as a teenager, and in 2020 was all set to be a part of the first U.S. Women’s Skateboarding Olympic Team. This is the story of how this opportunity was the catalyst for Baker to see if it was possible for skating to be more inclusive. It’s a dynamite story well told.

Now streaming on Netflix

“Watcher” (2022): The Slow Burn Dread thriller is one of my favorite kinds of thriller. This one really plays on the situation the main character (Maika Monroe) finds herself in: Isolated in a foreign country (Romania), isolated by language and the fact that her husband (Karl Glusman) is very busy with his job. So it makes sense that everyone around her has trouble taking her seriously when she begins mentioning that she’s being watched and followed by a creepy man (Burn Gorman). We’re not sure whether she’s paranoid or not, either. It doesn’t help that there seems to be a serial killer at loose in the neighborhood, either. This unsettling gem is a very promising feature debut from director Chloe Okuno. I look forward to where she takes us next.

Now streaming on Shudder

“Haulout” (2022): This stunning half-hour long Oscar-nominated documentary lets you spend a little time with Maxim Chakilev, a Russian marine biologist researcher studying the effects of climate change on walruses. He’s staying in a tiny shack on the Chukchi Sea (north of Alaska and easternmost Siberia), awaiting the annual gathering of walruses. It’s a spot of unimaginable loneliness and isolation and stark beauty. And while the events of the film are low-key, they have a large impact. I’ve never been this close to 100,000 walruses, and I’ll bet you haven’t, either!

Now streaming on YouTube

Trivia Question #987: Which of this week’s performers is married to a much more famous film performer?

Answer to Trivia Question #985: In addition to “Deadstream” and “The Menu,” a third film from 2022 featured finger dismemberment — memorably, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”