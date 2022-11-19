Ray Ivey pix: ‘The Nest’ is not a feel-good flick

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend:

“The Nest” (2020): Feeling too happy and carefree this week? I can help you with that. In the Feel-Bad Film of 2020, Jude Law and Carrie Coon, both big talents, star as an unhappily married couple who move to England to become more unhappy. Law is a duplicitous loser (both personally and professionally) and Coon has had enough of his nonsense. If all this wasn’t cringey enough, we also get to watch a beautiful horse suffer. What’s odd is that the writer/director, Sean Durkin, made a film that I absolutely loved in 2011: “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” which I highly recommend. This one has nice cinematography and good acting, but you’re going to want to eat cookies and watch cartoons after seeing it.

Now streaming on Showtime

“Confidential” (1935): This teeny little crime thriller from the Thirties could well have been called “Undercover.” It tells the story of a fed (Donald Cook) who impersonates a gangster to get close to a crime boss (J. Carrol Naish). The problem is, Naish has actually met him before and just can’t place him. This ratchets up the tension — Will Cook cook Naish’s goose before he’s found out? Evalyn Knapp is Charisma City as Cook’s love interest. Handsome Kane Richmond, who had quite a career starring in serial thrillers like “Spy Smasher” and “The Lost City” has a supporting role.

Now streaming on YouTube

“Donkey Skin” (1970): This is probably the best movie musical I’ve ever seen which features a donkey that poops jewels and gold coins. Director Jacques Demy’s biggest hit features Catherine Deneuve in an adaptation of Charles Perrault’s 17th century fairy tale. She plays a princess who dons the skin of the treasure donkey and hits the road to escape her father’s incestuous plan for her. Filmed in several lovely French chateaux, and featuring, like many of Demy’s films, songs by Michel Legrand. Featuring Jean Marais as the king, which makes the echoes of the classic “La Belle et la Bête” (in which he starred as The Beast) even more noticeable. Featuring very enjoyable, bright and broad production and costume designs.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel

“The House on Telegraph Hill” (1951): You know I’m a huge fan of versatile (and masterful) director Robert Wise. Here he is in gothic noir mode. Not many gothic noir potboilers start in a concentration camp in Germany near the end of WWII, but that’s where we meet the pretty and desperate-to-survive Valentina Cortese. To secure a better life for herself, she assumes the identity of a dead friend from the camp, and ends up connected to a rich family that lives in a beautiful matte painting of a mansion in San Francisco. The problem is, as in any good dark gothic romance, there’s more going on than meets the eye. Is Richard Basehart, the young lawyer in charge of the family’s fortune, for real? Is the young heir (Gordon Gebert) in danger? Hold on to your highballs and enjoy the ride.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel and rentable on Amazon Video

