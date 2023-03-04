“The Elephant Whisperers” (2022): I adored this short documentary about two remarkable individuals (Bomman and Belli) who work tirelessly to raise two orphaned elephants in the Mudamalai National Park in South India. It doesn’t hurt if, like me, you love elephants. The couple’s first “child,” Raghu, will steal your heart. Later they adopt a second orphan and they must create a kind of four-individual family. The scenery is beautiful and the story is evocative and memorable. You’ll find yourself thinking about these beautiful creatures long after the film’s short running time.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” (2022): Charlie Mackesy’s best-selling 2019 book becomes a luminous, half-hour animated adventure. It’s a simple story about a lost boy who makes three friends in his search for home. On paper, this kind of material might be too sweet for me, but I found myself enchanted by the journey these characters took together. The art style is gorgeous, and there’s real star power in the voice work from Idris Elba, Tom Hollander and Gabriel Byrne. The Mole has the best line: “One of our greatest freedoms is how we react to things.”

“Force Majeure” (2014): They say we don’t really know who we are until we face a crisis or an emergency. This film embraces that question in all its cringeworthy glory. A couple (Johannes Bah Kuhnke and Lisa Loven Kongsli) are at a winter resort when an avalanche seems to threaten their lives. Unfortunately, Dad runs away in panic, rather than attempting to save his family. This has uncomfortable repercussions for the rest of the holiday. As in his recent film “Triangle of Sadness,” director Ruben Östlund likes to explore those uncomfortable social areas we normally prefer to ignore. You’ll enjoy this film even as you wince a bit here and there.

“40 Days and 40 Nights” (2002): The director who brought us the delirious “Heathers” in 1988 brings us the mildly naughty, silly but enjoyable sex farce. Josh Hartnett plays a young man who foolishly swears off hanky-panky for the 40 days of Lent, and then, because it’s a movie, immediately meets the appealing Shannyn Sossamon. Uh-oh. This low-stakes conundrum makes for an amusing set of obstacles for our hero. Griffin Dunne brings some wry charm and maturity to the proceedings as Hartnett’s boss. Hartnett is a charming juvenile leading man, and I was surprised to see his star fade so completely a few years after this and other successful films of his.

