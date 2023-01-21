Ray Ivey pix: Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ a semi-autobiography

Instead of old or unusual movies, here are some recent movies I recommend:

“The Fabelmans” (2022): Steven Spielberg and longtime collaborator screenwriter Tony Kushner collaborated on this lovely, mildly fictionalized version of the director’s childhood and introduction to filmmaking. Michelle Williams is radiant as his mother, and Gabriel LaBelle is tremendous as Spielberg’s adolescent stand-in. Not a great movie — there are no huge surprises — but it’s very pleasant and well-acted. Co-starring Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Judd Hirsch, Matteo Zoryan, Robin Bartlett, Jeannie Berlin and others.

Now available on demand from Amazon

“Don’t Worry, Darling” (2022): This is one of those movies that had way more media stories about its troubled production than was good for it. And when it landed in September, the reviews were pretty harsh. However, while I’m not saying the reviews were wrong¸exactly, I can still recommend the movie. It’s a mess, it’s derivative, and the plot is like a jigsaw puzzle that someone dropped. But the design of the film, the look, the cinematography and the engaging performances by Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde (who also directed), KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan are so entertaining that despite the problems, it’s a surprisingly fun watch. Just know that you’ll be ahead of the “mysterious” plot every step of the way.

Now streaming on HBO MAX

“Glorious” (2022): So Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”) plays this rock-bottom drunk who stops at a highway rest stop restroom and gets more than he bargained for. No, this is not a movie about romantic encounters with strangers, it’s much weirder. Because in the bathroom he encounters someone (in the next stall) who claims to be some kind of ancient god. Pretty quickly it becomes apparent that the voice doesn’t belong to simply some crazy rando, and Ryan finds himself drawn into the weirdest day he’s ever had. Note: This is a movie on Shudder, so it's not for the faint of heart. But, Constant Reader, you know I love minimalist cinema, and this movie had me as “the entire action takes place in a highway rest stop toilet.”

Now streaming on Shudder

“Prey” (2022): In one of the cleverest expansions of an old franchise that I’ve seen, our old intergalactic baddie Predator makes a visit to the American Plains in 1790. A scrappy young Comanche (a tremendous Amber Midthunder) begins to suspect there’s something a bit weirder than a bear wandering around their territory, but none of the male members of her tribe will take her seriously. Big mistake. The movie is scary, exciting, imaginative and beautifully shot in Alberta. Dakota Beavers is excellent as Midthunder’s supportive big brother, and Dane DeLiegro is terrifying as our favorite space hunter.

Now streaming on Hulu

Trivia Question #983: What epic play put screenwriter Tony Kushner on the map?

Answer to Trivia Question #981: James Woods credibly claims to have been on a flight with two of the 9/11 terrorists about a month before the attacks.