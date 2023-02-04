One typical Hollywood horror plight and a social unrest triple feature:

“Fall” (2022): I love Simple Horrible Problem Movies. You’re trapped by a bear, you’re stuck on a ski lift, you’re being chased across the city by corrupt cops. Sometimes films work best when they tell a straightforward visual story. Such is the case with “Fall,” in which two young women who are a bit more addicted to thrills than is good for them decide to climb a derelict (and, spoiler-alert, very rusty) television tower in the middle of the desert. As you can imagine, Things Go Very Wrong, and they end up stuck at the top with no food, water or cell service. How ever will they get down? Or will they? Featuring the very athletic Grace Carline Curry and Virginia Gardner.

“This Place Rules” (2022): In late 2020, YouTube journalist Andrew Callaghan took his RV around the country interviewing a plethora of people in a politically polarized population. He talks to “Stop the Steal” activists, Proud Boys and a kaleidoscope of citizens who were unhappy with aspects of the 2020 election. The result is a deadpan showcase of a panoply of passionate polemics from a potpourri of angry citizens. No matter where you land on the ideological spectrum, this is a fascinating record of a volatile time in our nation.

“Riotsville, U.S.A.” (2022): This timely documentary may leave you feeling a bit queasy. In the late '60s, the U.S. Armed Forces built several fake towns on or near military bases for use in training city police forces in riot control. This documentary shows you remarkable footage of police training in mock riot scenarios. Part of the weirdness is that there are bleachers set up where officials can watch, like it’s some kind of macabre theatrical event. The film definitely has a political agenda, as it directly ties this kind of training with the militarization of urban police forces in subsequent decades. It’s a sobering and thought-provoking piece of work.

“Athena” (2022): This hyperkinetic tale begins with an astonishing 11-minute (seemingly) unbroken shot that takes us from a press conference outside of a police station to a bombing attack on and invasion of that station, followed by a furious journey of the main characters across town to the run-down housing development where the story takes place. It’s a tale of three brothers — one a soldier (Dali Benssalah), one a passionate and violent community organizer (Sami Slimane) and one a jaded drug dealer (Ouassini Embarek) — who are all reacting to the death of their youngest fourth brother at (reportedly) the hands of the police. What follows is an absolutely bravura display of action movie making. I hope both Benssalah and director Romain Gavras will be making American films soon.

