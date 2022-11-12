Ray Ivey pix: Moreau twin bill worth a watch

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend, including this Jeanne Moreau double feature.

“The Immortal Story” (1968): This strange little movie is technically the last feature film director Orson Welles completed. Based on an Isak Dinesen story, it’s about a dying old man (Welles, in pretty terrible age makeup) hiring a man and a woman to act out a story for him. Set in Macao, it was actually filmed in and around Welles’ residence in Spain … and looks it. The biggest reason to watch this is for Jeanne Moreau’s performance. Welles always admired her and it’s easy to see why — her onscreen charm is effervescent and unassailable. There’s some nice photography and staging as well.

Now streaming on HBO MAX and The Criterion Channel

“Bay of Angels” (1963): French director Jacques Demy was mostly known for musicals, but his second film is a mostly unsparing look at gambling addiction. Featuring a tremendous performance by Moreau as a divorced emotional vampire of the roulette tables who sucks the very life out of hapless young bank clerk Claude Mann. This movie is like watching a slow-motion car wreck. You know things are going to go boom/crunch, but you can’t look away. Also featuring a lovely score by Michel Legrand. The film’s conclusion may or may not sit well with you depending on your own experiences with gambling. Let me know what you think.

Now streaming on HBO MAX

“Street of Sinners” (1957): This flinty little noir highlights the clash between an idealistic new beat cop (handsome if slightly wooden George Montgomery) and the tired, corrupt corner of the city he’s assigned to patrol. Everyone’s used to going along and turning the other way. Local petty boss Leon (Nehemiah Persoff) runs numbers and girls from his bar. While at first seeming a bit flat and shrill, this short movie is worth sticking with because it really gets going by the third act. There are two excellent performances featured as well: Andra Martin as a lonely-hearts alcoholic and Stephen Joyce (a young Shakespearean stage actor) as a frustrated neighborhood vet who longs to be the tough guy who gets the girl.

Now streaming on Kanopy

“District B13” 2004: In the mood for some hyperkinetic action a la Luc Besson? He wrote the screenplay for this parkour-based thriller. Taking place in the future (2010!) in a Paris neighborhood abandoned by the government, an undercover cop (Cyril Raffael) and a hotheaded young man from the beaten-down district must team up to retrieve a rogue bomb that’s being sold by a local crime lord (Bibi Naceri). This is one of those movies that’s a lot like watching a videogame — but in a good way. If you liked “Hardcore Henry” or “La Femme Nikita” you’ll have a good time with this propulsive urban nail-biter.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Trivia Question #974: In what iconic French New Wave film does Jeanne Moreau play one third of a love triangle?

Answer to Trivia Question #972: Director Jean-Luc Godard died in 2022.