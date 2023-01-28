Ray Ivey pix: Little ‘Birdy’ recommends flick

Instead of old or unusual movies, here are some recent movies I recommend:

“Catherine Called Birdy” (2022): Based on the popular novel, this cheerfully anachronistic fable follows the domestic adventures of a bright, opinionated 13th century teenager named Catherine (the formidable Bella Ramsey). She has a sweet mother (Billie Piper), a nice brother (Archie Renaux), an annoying brother (Dean-Charles Chapman) and a befuddled father (Andrew Scott) who is determined to marry her off to solve his financial problems. There’s wonderful supporting work from Sophie Okonedo, Paul Kaye, Joe Alwyn, David Bradley and Michael Woolfitt as well. Lena Dunham wrote the screenplay and directed this delightful confection.

“The Menu” (2022): I was surprised by how much I liked this burlesque on privileged foodie culture. Probably that’s because of the fact that Ralph Fiennes remains a peerless, powerhouse of an actor who slays as the world’s most elite chef. But he’s surrounded by talent here: Hong Chao as his lieutenant, Janet McTeer as a snobby food critic, Judith Light as a spineless aging harridan, Nicholas Hoult as the ultimate gourmand and Anya Taylor-Joy as a high-end call girl who picked the wrong client. In many ways this film reminded me of another great 2022 jaw-dropper, “Speak No Evil.” Both are about how passivity can be deadly. Hang on to your unbroken emulsions and enjoy “The Menu.”

“Deadstream” (2022): Shawn Ruddy has a problem. He’s a formerly big YouTube star with a recent image problem (when you livestream everything you do, mistakes loom rather large). He has a brilliant idea on how to grab redemption in one dramatic gesture: Livestream spending a night in a famously haunted house! Now, you know that, sense this is a movie, things are not going to go well for Mr. Ruddy. Early on, he meets a charismatic but odd fan (stalker?) who joins him in his explorations of the house. But is she a friend or foe? Star Joseph Winter also co-wrote and co-directed this nifty little all-on-one-screen horror gem.

“Sissy” (2022): Aisha Dee plays Cecelia, a mental health wellness influencer who’s built a huge following with her compassionate and incisive online affirmations and advice. Her tranquil world is thrown for a loop when she runs into an old classmate who unexpectedly invites her to a weekend “hen party” at a beautiful remote rental house. Over the course of the weekend, new acquaintances and a surprise old nemesis spark an awakening of old wounds, both physical and psychological. Perhaps the most gruesomely funny bullying revenge movie I’ve yet seen. You may feel guilty for liking it, but I think you’ll like it.

