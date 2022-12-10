Ray Ivey pix: Just say ‘Nope’ to Peele’s latest

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend:

“Nope” (2022): I wish I could say I liked Jordan Peele’s third film more than I did, but your mileage may vary. It’s certainly bracingly made, telling the story of a family (Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Keith David) who provide horses for the film industry. Odd things begin to happen around their desert ranch. Also involved are a former child star (Stephen Yeun, excellent as always) who after an on-set tragedy is now peddling the cosmic goings-on to tourists, and a techie from an electronics store (a terrific turn by Brandon Perea). I was confused by the mismatched performances by Palmer (turned up to 11) and Kaluuya (turned down to about 2). I’ve loved them both in other things, but I wasn’t sure what they were after here. The movie is striking to look at and has a very cool score by Michael Abels. Let me know what you think — maybe it went over my head!

Now streaming on Peacock

“Backcountry” (2014): I admit it: I have a weakness for Animal Danger movies. This one, verrrry loosely based on a real incident, brings us along an ambitious wilderness hike undertaken by an attractive city couple (Missy Peregrym and Jeff Roop). The story requires that the young man act pretty foolishly and he complies, until the couple is lost and hungry with a big hungry bear nearby. That’s pretty much the movie, folks, not much nuance or subtlety. But when you have the gorgeous Canadian outdoors and a gigantic scary bear, what else do you need? Eric Balfour makes an appearance as a (maybe) creepy Irish rando who helps set the uneasy tone.

Now streaming on Shudder

“Koyaanisqatsi” (1982): I just got home from a vacation in Utah and realized I had just been where some of the sequences in this film were shot. I felt the need to experience Godfrey Reggio’s masterpiece again. I am happy to report that it has lost none of its power. It’s a wordless series of sped-up and slowed-down images of nature and man’s conflict with nature, accompanied by Philip Glass’ extraordinary minimalist score. You may have never seen a movie quite like this one (it’s odd title is from a Hopi word meaning “life out of balance”). My suggestion is to simply get comfortable and let the experience wash over you. You won’t be the same afterward.

Now rentable on Amazon Prime

“Bullet Train” (2022): It’s not often that a movie turns out to be way better than you expected it to be. That’s the case with David Leitch’s deliriously entertaining all-assassin action comedy. Brad Pitt stars as operative Ladybug (getting instructions in his earpiece from Sandra Bullock). He’s trying to ease down on the violence in his life and perform a simple theft on a Japanese train. Little does he know that there’s a whole slew of over-the-top baddies about to interfere with his day, including Zazie Beetz (“The Hornet”), Hiroyuki Sanada (“The Elder”), Andrew Koji (“Kimura”), and Joey King (“Prince”). But as good as Pitt is, the movie is stolen by Aaron-Taylor Johnson (currently in talks to be the new James Bond) and Bryan Tyree Henry as Tangerine and Lemon, “The Twins.” They are two of our very best actors, and their verbal interactions are simply not to be missed in this ridiculous high-octane romp.

Now streaming on Netflix

Trivia Question #978: Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt exchanged favors for two 2022 films — each would play a small role in the other’s star vehicle. What 2022 film did Pitt appear in as a favor to Bullock?

Answer to Trivia Question #976: Victor Mature was denied membership into The Los Angeles Country Club “because he was an actor.” Legend has it that he replied, “I’m no actor, and I have 64 films to prove it!”