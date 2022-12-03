Ray Ivey pix: ‘Hunger’ utilizes unique directing

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend:

“Hunger” (2008): I’m hot and cold on British auteur filmmaker Steve McQueen. My favorite of his is “Widows” (2018). But “Hunger” is mighty impressive. It tells the story, from a pretty extreme point of view, of the hunger strike by Bobby Sands and other political prisoners in Maze Prison in Northern Ireland in 1981. Most of the film is virtually dialog-free, except for one 24-minute scene (17 minutes of which is one unbroken shot) in which a priest (Liam Cunningham) attempts to talk Sands (played with ferocious intensity in a star-making turn by Michael Fassbender). Not an easy film to watch, but it’s lyrical, angry and potent. Very much worth seeing.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (2022): Lesley Manville is one of our acting treasures, and she shines in this extremely cozy piffle about a charwoman who falls in love with a fancy dress. As modest as her life and means are, she is determined that this pricey Dior frock will be hers, and you won’t be able to help rooting for her on her adventure. Featuring a wonderful turn by Isabelle Huppert as the Dior shop manager, Ellen Thomas as the faithful and funny best friend, and Alba Baptista and Lucas Bravo as the ridonkulously dreamy young people who end up on our cleaning lady’s team. It’s also the most I’ve liked Lambert Wilson in a great while. Don’t miss this charmer.

Now streaming on Peacock

“Damsel” (2018): The film world seems full of brother director teams. Here’s one that’s new to me: David and Nathan Zellner. This off-kilter, almost surreal Western from them is a real treat, particularly if you’re a fan of the versatile Robert Pattinson. He plays Samuel Alabaster, a very eager young adventurer attempting to rescue his fiancee from the nefarious men (also brothers) who kidnapped her. Filmed in Utah and the Oregon coast, the film is gorgeous to look at, and features another excellent performance by Mia Wasikowska. The Zellners each act in the film as well. The movie’s main aim seems to be skewering the tropes of female characters needing rescuing by men. It’s a memorable riff, and it even features an adorable miniature horse.

Now streaming on HBO MAX

“Is That Black Enough For You?” (2022): I’ve attended countless screenings that were curated and introduced by film scholar Elvis Mitchell. He’s always informed and entertaining. This is his new documentary tracing his thoughts on the evolution of the depiction of Black Americans in the movies. While he covers the regrettable decades of early Hollywood, when Black representation was either absent or offensively stereotypical, he gleefully focuses on the “Blaxploitation” era of the 1960s and 1970s. He has interviews with many key participants, most notably with the legendary Harry Belafonte, who’s thoughts and memories are as riveting as his performances were in his heyday.

Now streaming on Netflix

