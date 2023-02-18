It’s not quiet on the Oscar front and here are some of this year’s nominees:

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (2022): There have been several versions of the famous Eric Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel, including the 1930 version, which won Best Picture. This is the first German version, which is ironic, as it’s a German story by a German writer. Storywise, I prefer the 1930 version, but technically and artistically this new production is a wonder. The production design, cinematography and stark tone are rich and persuasive. I recommend it for its strengths. It’s been nominated for nine Academy Awards!

Academy Award nominated shorts

“Night Ride” (2022): A short film has the same job as a short story: Tell a compact story with only one major incident. Here’s a terrific example. It’s a little ditty about an accidental trolley ride and its consequences. Ebba (Sigrid Kandal Husjord) tries to board a trolley on a very cold night in Norway. Alas, her timing is off and the driver takes a break without even letting her in the stationary trolley to warm up. Not one to take no for an answer, Ebba manages to get herself into the warm trolley where one thing leads to another …

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” (2022): If you’re of a certain age, you may remember Martha Mitchell. She was the wife of disgraced Nixon crony John Mitchell, and this dandy doc argues persuasively that she should get a decent amount of credit for the ultimate resignation of our 37th president. I think it’s telling of how successful the political machine’s discrediting her as crazy and erratic back then was when I think about my impression of her as a 13-year-old. That’s what I remember. But this movie tells a different story, and I say check it out.

“The Flying Sailor” (2022): Based, believe it or not, on a true incident in Halifax, Nova Scotia, this short animated film tells of an experience a sailor had when he was in the vicinity of a port explosion. The force blows all of his clothes off and sends him flying through the air, and through his unexpected aerial journey he has many thoughts, including flashbacks about his life. It’s kind of an intense, fever-dream of a story. This is co-director Wendy Trilby’s fourth Oscar nomination over a span of more than two decades. She’s never won. Perhaps the fourth time is the charm?

