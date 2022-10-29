Ray Ivey pix: Director Bay delivers the goods in ‘Ambulance’

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend.

“Ambulance” (2022): If Michael Bay made movies like this more often, I’d be a much bigger Michael Bay fan. “Ambulance” tells the out-of-control story of a bank heist gone very, very wrong. Our perpetrators (Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) steal the titular car in their attempt to get away from their botched robbery, and then the rest of the movie is mostly an insane chase through Los Angeles. It was delightful to see veteran actor A Martinez again as a crime boss, and Keir O’Donnell continues to be a valuable under-the-radar character man from movie to movie (see “The Dry”). Hold on to your butts and enjoy the ride.

Now streaming on Peacock

“Alphaville” (1965): This very strange movie purports to be a science fiction story, but it doesn’t really look or feel like one. Jean-Luc Godard’s famous Orwellian film noir epic takes place in what looks like 1965 Paris, though it’s supposed to be a city in a far-flung galaxy. The city is controlled by a dictatorial computer called “Alpha 60” which makes all normal human emotion and illogical behavior punishable by death. Eddie Constantine plays a trigger happy secret agent from another world who’s on hand to foil Alpha 60s insidious plans for humanity. The score, by Paul Misraki, is over-the-top but very entertaining, and Raoul Coutard’s gleaming black-and-white cinematography is striking.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel

“Bros” (2022): Over the last few years, romcoms have sort of been making a comeback. In today’s cultural environment, that means there’s more room for diversity in this genre, and to serve that end, here’s a romcom about two men. Billy Eichhorn stars (and co-wrote the script) about an irritating motormouth “nerd” (or what passes for a nerd in the movies, anyway) who falls hard for a hunky, straightforward lawyer (Luke MacFarlane). The movie is raunchy, funny and features a very entertaining supporting cast. We can argue over whether Eichhorn’s character deserves anyone to love him considering his obnoxious personality, but that’s just me, your mileage may vary.

Now rentable on Amazon Video

“Profile” (2018): Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Valene Kane plays an ambitious but financially strapped investigative journalist who decides to pose as a recent Muslim convert to try to get recruited by ISIS. You know, to get a great story. The entire movie takes place on her computer screen, and it’s quite ingenious how the filmmakers simulate the world of social media and digital communications. The tension really begins to ratchet up when she makes contact with a young man (Shazad Latif) who claims to be an ex-pat Brit now soldiering for ISIS. Can the journalist keep up the ruse long enough to get the story, but not too much to put herself in danger? The movie threads that needle admirably.

Now streaming on HBO MAX

Trivia Question #972: Which of this week’s film directors died recently?

Answer to Trivia Question #970: One of the two stars of “The Young Girls of Rochefort,” Françoise Dorléac, died in a car accident three months after the film’s premiere.