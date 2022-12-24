Ray Ivey pix: ‘Devil’s Double’ offers a peak into Hussein family

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend:

“The Devil’s Double” (2011): Directed by the talented Lee Tamahori, this movie is a chilling peek inside the domestic world of Saddam Hussein’s family. Dominic Cooper plays his cruel son Uday, who blackmails an army officer named Latif Yahia (also played by Cooper) to serve as his body double. Yahia then descends into the privileged, corrupt, luxurious and violent world of the almost comically evil Uday. It’s quite a role for Cooper, who’s excellent in both roles. It’s worth mentioning that while the film purports to be based on a true story, Yahia’s story has been challenged by many different sources. So remember, this is no documentary. But it’s a thrilling and horrifying ride.

Now streaming on Starz

“Emily the Criminal” (2022): I’m a big Aubrey Plaza fan. She always seems ready to surprise me. And that she does in this new film in which she plays a young woman whose student loan debt and a past felony conviction seem to be keeping her stuck in second gear. So when an opportunity presents itself to make a little illegitimate quick money, she decides to give it a try. And before you can say “slippery slope,” things get darker and more dangerous. Plaza navigates this slide with precision and convincing detail, making the movie a potent psychological thriller. The butterflies in my stomach still haven’t gone away.

Now streaming on Netflix

“Number Seventeen” (1932): This early talkie thriller from Alfred Hitchcock is based on a play (which I would love to see a production of). It tells the story of a bunch of shady characters showing up at the titular address (a creepy, multi-story ruin of a house) at midnight. Something to do with a rendezvous after a jewelry heist. But who is really who? Who is telling the truth? In the first part of the movie Hitchcock has a lot of fun with sets and lighting, and later when the story opens up, he really goes for it with miniature sequences, creating a thrilling third act. The movie doesn’t have a great reputation these days among the Master’s output, but I think it’s worth a reconsideration. It’s fun.

Now streaming on Kanopy

“Good Night Oppy” (2022): So, I’m thinking you’ve never cried over a non-fictitious robot? Wall-E, maybe? But a real hunk of bolts? Better grab that box of tissues. This documentary tells the remarkable story of Spirit and Opportunity, two JPL-designed robot rovers which took off from Earth in 2003 and landed on Mars six months later. Their missions were each supposed to last 90 days … and that’s where the surprises begin. The movie uses a two-pronged approach to tell its fascinating story: “Now” and “Then” interviews with the principal scientists and designers behind the mission, and sumptuous visual imaginings of the rovers’ adventures on Mars, courtesy of Industrial Light & Magic. The result is a moving story about two little creatures who outdid expectations.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Trivia Question #980: In what film does Aubrey Plaza agree to join a stranger on a trip in a time machine?

Answer to Trivia Question #978: Brad Pitt played a small part in Sandra Bullock’s vehicle “The Lost City” in return for her playing a small role in his “Bullet Train.”