Ray Ivey pix: ‘Aquarela’ won’t leave viewers high and dry

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend:

“Aquarela” (2018): Here’s another nature-based visual and audio tone poem of a film. This one is all about water. It may not have the philosophic heft of “Koyaanisqatsi” (from last week) but it’s still a pleasant, dreamlike way to spend about 90 minutes. Let the images of water (first at the stunning Lake Baikal and then other places) wash over you, along with the sinuous score by Eicca Toppinen. Who knows? You could turn out to be a big fan of these non-narrative type cinematographic extravaganzas like I am.

Now streaming on Starz

“The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou” (2004): Another Wes Anderson oddball extravaganza, this time a left-handed tribute to Jacques Cousteau. It features a plummy cast that includes Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Anjelica Huston, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Willem Dafoe, Bud Cort and Michael Gambon. The more you know about Cousteau the more will resonate in the plot, particularly the stuff with the estranged wife. The film had a relatively big budget for an Anderson movie, and didn’t manage to turn a profit on its initial release. And while it’s not up to the standards of his later “Isle of Dogs” or “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” it’s still a lot of charming fun. A highlight is a full-sized cutout set of the crew’s ship.

Now streaming on Hulu

“Brothers” (2009): Director Jim Sheridan (“My Left Foot”) and writer David Benioff (who later co-created “Game of Thrones”) teamed up for this intense family drama about the strain of war and prison on a family. Tobey Maguire plays the “good” brother, who’s been a prisoner of war, and Jake Gyllenhaal plays the “bad” brother who tries to take care of his brother’s family after he’s assumed to be lost in the war. Natalie Portman and Carey Mulligan are both featured in this extremely well-acted and thoughtful piece.

Now streaming on Hulu

“Freedom Writers” (2007): This movie represents a genre that’s a become disreputable of late, namely the “White Savior” movie. I don’t disagree with the criticisms of that genre, but there are still things to like about this movie. Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank is always wonderful, here as an idealistic teacher determined to make a difference in a recently segregated and very conflicted high school. The senior teacher in the department (the wonderful Imelda Staunton) hides behind the rules and isn’t interested in change, and another senior teacher (John Benjamin Hickey) is more interested in turf. What makes the movie really worth watching is the dynamic collection of young people who play the students: performers like Mario and Jaclyn Ngan, Jason Finn, April Lee Hernandez and Kristin Herrera.

Now streaming on Showtime

Trivia Question #979: What appropriate person is “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou” dedicated to?

Answer to Trivia Question #977: “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” is based on a novel by Paul Gallico, who also wrote the novel “The Poseidon Adventure.”