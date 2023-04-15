“Christine” (2016): The talented Rebecca Hall specializes in playing difficult characters. This time around, she’s playing a real life Sarasota TV news reporter who’s got some troubling emotional problems. She really wants better assignments from her harried boss (an excellent Tracy Letts) and has an awkward crush on the station’s head news anchor (Michael Hall). But she’s one of those people who’s painfully socially unskilled, and seems pathologically unable to enjoy much that life has to offer due to depression. J. Smith-Cameron is wonderful as her bewildered mother/roommate. To avoid spoilers, don’t look up the real-life Christine Chubbuck until after the film.

“See How They Run” (2022): Oh, I wanted to like this movie more than I did. A would-be madcap old-school whodunnit that takes place as the most famous theatrical whodunnit of all time (Agatha Christie’s “The Mouse Trap”) is about to open in London. I love Sam Rockwell, but this just isn’t his role. He’s fine; he doesn’t stink up the joint, but he doesn’t shine either. The rest of the cast does what it can. The one truly bright spot is Saorise Ronan as a rookie detective trying her absolute hardest to be useful to Rockwell’s detective. As a period romp it’s pleasant, but not particularly memorable. Your mileage may vary (lots of my friends liked it much more than I did).

“The Sisters Brothers” (2018): This strange western (filmed in Romania, France, and Spain) tells the story of two assassins (Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly) and their ruthless search for a gold prospector (Riz Ahmed). Everything is complicated when the private detective (Jake Gyllenhaal), who's also been hired to find Ahmed, switches sides and becomes his ally. This is one of those movies where you just have to go with the flow and let the unusual plot pull you along. We’re in very good hands with these four lead actors, and the movie has a memorable, if somewhat sour, impact that stays with you.

“Sister, Sister” (1987): This overheated and underbaked southern gothic erotic thriller is worth a watch for a couple of reasons. For one thing, it’s a rare chance to see the exquisite actress Judith Ivey in a lead role. She and Jennifer Jason Leigh play the titular siblings who have a crumbling plantation bed & breakfast and a deeply problematic past. The other thing that makes it fun is just to sit back and watch it telegraph all of its influences. You’ll want to keep a scorecard. “Oh, there’s Psycho! There’s Hush … Hush, Sweet Charlotte! There’s Carrie!” Also notable as prolific director Bill Condon’s feature debut.

