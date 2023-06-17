Love old or unusual movies? Here are some I recommend:

“Blood Quantum” (2019): Horror films are the most interesting when they have some kind of agenda beyond just scaring us. Writer/director Jeff Barnaby takes the tension between First Nations characters and their “colonizer” natives and creates a subversive twist on the zombie apocalypse genre. Michael Grayeyes stars as the world-weary Red Crow sheriff dealing with the increasingly threatening developments in and around the Mi’gmaq community. (Spoiler alert: it starts with — I kid you not — zombie salmon.) The terrific cast includes Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Forrest Goodluck, Olivia Scriven and veteran actor Gary Farmer. Very sadly, after only his second film, Barnaby died in 2022 at age 46.

Now streaming on Shudder

“Into the Deep: The Submarine Murder Case” (2020): Peter Madsen was sort of a Danish Elon Musk — an eccentric rich guy with ambitions as a space explorer. This bloodcurdling documentary tells the story of the day he invited a journalist onto his custom-built submarine, followed by her utter disappearance. What happened? Were his increasingly erratic accounts of what happened to her to be believed? I should disclose that this film has met with some controversy from people involved with the story. (It makes for some interesting internet rabbit-hole searching.) But the story itself is fascinating and horrifying.

Now streaming on Netflix

“Brick” (2005): Very famous now for his “Knives Out” movies, writer/director Rian Johnson announced himself as a talent to watch with this micro-budget whodunnit filmed in and around his high school. The ingenious conceit of the movie is that it’s a film noir in which all of the characters are teenagers. Joseph Gordon Levitt is tremendous as the lead who’s trying to locate his ex-girlfriend, who he fears has gotten in over her head with a druggy crowd. The script is amazing, and the movie has wall-to-wall great acting from Matt O’Leary, Noah Segan, Noah Fleiss, Richard Roundtree and Lukas Haas. You’ll want to turn on subtitles to help you decipher the thick hip patois the characters use with each other. It’s a real hoot.

Now rentable on Amazon Video

“Being Mary Tyler Moore” (2023): My big three Showbiz Ladies have always been Carol Burnett, Julie Andrews and Mary Tyler Moore. This incisive documentary really pulls back the curtain on this very private star, taking her from her early days as an aspiring dancer to becoming a beloved TV icon and beyond. The filmmakers have gathered a very impressive array of witnesses, both people who knew her, and people who were inspired by her. Irrelevant aside: I stopped asking famous people for autographs in my 20s, but the last person I hit up for one was none other than MTM.

Now streaming on MAX

Trivia Question #1005: What classic Audrey Hepburn film was disastrously reimagined as a Broadway musical for Mary Tyler Moore?

Answer to Trivia Question #1003: Michael J. Fox played Stuart Little.