Love old or unusual movies? Here are some I recommend:

“The Devil’s Backbone” (2001): Five years before his breakout hit “Pan’s Labyrinth,” director Guillermo del Toro released my favorite of his fantastical films. Like the later film, it’s set during the Spanish Civil War, at a crumbling orphanage out in the middle of nowhere. Fernando Tielve stars as Carlos, a 10-year old dumped at the orphanage which has an unexploded bomb, two bullies (Íñigo Garcés and Eduardo Noriega), a one-legged headmistress (Marisa Paredes) and Santi, the ghost of a former orphan (Junio Valverde). The film is a beautiful exploration of the terrors of childhood in a world that has been utterly broken by the very adults who are supposed to be taking care of you.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

“Honeymoon” (2014): Rose (“You know nothing, Jon Snow”) Leslie and Harry Treadaway are a blissfully happy couple who have just gotten married and, because it’s a movie, have decided to celebrate by going to a remote Cabin in the Woods. I know, you’d think they’d seen a movie or two before, right? Anyway, this one has been in her family for ages, so what could go wrong? Well, things do, and very weird things at that. Poor Harry. What happened to his beloved that first night in the woods? Can he help her? Is he in danger? And what’s with that weird couple that (theoretically) run the nearby restaurant on the lake? All I can promise you is that none of the answers are comforting.

Now streaming on Hulu

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (2023): Seriously, team, this movie shouldn’t be as good as it is. The latest in a long line of unfortunate D&D adaptations, this one is actually funny, soulful, visually interesting, charming and entertaining. Chris Pine, continuing to demonstrate that he is happy to let go of standard “leading man” qualities in order to be more interesting, stars as a thief with a past who teams up with a motley band of heroes for a dangerous and complicated heist. The movie has wall-to-wall terrific performances, particularly from Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Regé-Jean Page (as an iconically humorless paladin). The movie is really about creating family, which may be why I responded to it so strongly. Have fun!

Now streaming on Paramount+

“The Pawnbroker” (1964): Feeling a little bit too happy? I can help with that. Turn on “The Pawnbroker,” Sidney Lumet’s desperately sad portrait of a middle-aged Holocaust survivor (Rod Steiger) running a business in a very run-down portion of New York. His energetic assistant (Jaime Sánchez) is eager to leave his hoodlum life behind; a local volunteer (Geraldine Fitzgerald) is determined to break through his impervious shell of bitterness, and his landlord (Brock Peters, shining very brightly) wants him to launder dirty money. Lumet is considered one of the portrayers of New York, and his city has never seemed bleaker than it does in the sunbaked black-and-white squalor of “The Pawnbroker.”

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel

Trivia Question #1006: Which of this week’s performers has an identical twin who also acts in motion pictures and television?

Answer to Trivia Question #1004: Bill Nighy was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in “Living,” (2022) a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru” (1952).