“The Dead Center” (2018): Director Shane Carruth is known for playing the lead in his own films like “Primer” and “Upstream Color.” In this lurid bloodstain of a movie, he’s farming himself out as lead actor for the first time. He plays a Memphis hospital psychiatrist who is faced with a puzzling, catatonic mystery patient (Jeremy Childs). Little does he know that this is a very dangerous, recently dead dude who’s possessed with some very angry kind of demon. There’s a lot of mess and a lot of unpleasantness to come. Carruth is compelling, and the movie is gripping, if you’re up for something so grim.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

“Six Shooter” (2004): Four years before his feature debut with “In Bruges,” writer/director Martin McDonagh made this crazy short film starring his now long-time collaborator Brendan Gleeson. Gleeson plays a man returning home the morning after his wife has died in the hospital. On the ride he meets a very tweaked out young man (Rúaidhrí Conroy) who never shuts up. He irritates another couple on the train (David Wilmot and Aisling O’Sullivan) but Gleeson takes a shine to the boy. Wild tales are told and even wilder things start happening.

Now streaming on YouTube

“Language Lessons” (2021): I’ve been watching what I call Deep COVID movies recently — films made in those scary early months of the pandemic. This is a really good one. It has pretty much two actors in it, and one of the actors (Natalie Morales) is also the director and co-screenwriter. She plays a young woman in Costa Rica contracted to provide 100 conversational Spanish lessons to a very privileged Californian (Mark Duplass, also co-screenwriter) via Zoom. Life happens and before you can say feliz cumpleaños, the lesson plan falls off of the rails. What follows is a heartfelt and surprising portrait of a bond formed by two strangers in crisis.

Now streaming on Kanopy

“The Last Broadcast” (1998): I’ve always thought of “The Blair Witch Project” as the first “found footage” movie, but it turns out it was simply the first successful “found footage movie.” A year earlier, this micro-budget (reportedly $900!) little thriller scooped it. It’s not nearly as good as “Blair Witch,” and it’s really hobbled by a truly awful ending, BUT it’s still fun to see a few guys using ingenuity and a couple of good creepy locations to make a really decent homegrown feature film. It’s about some jerks who sort of go looking for the Jersey Devil in the Pine Barrens of southern New Jersey. I recommend it as a novelty watch.

Now streaming on Shudder

Trivia Question #999: The same year she released “Language Lessons,” Natalie Morales directed an excellent film about two high school friends on a high-stakes quest. What was it called?

Answer to Trivia Question #997: 2022’s “Living” was a (very good) remake of the 1952 Akira Kurosawa film “Ikiru.”