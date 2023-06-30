Love old or unusual movies? Here are some I recommend including a Kentucker Audley weird double feature about sleep:

“Saul at Night” (2019): Audley plays the title character in this very strange minimalist drama about a world (or at least a town) in which the population has submitted to a highly regimented sleeping and waking structure. Everyone has to go to bed at 10 p.m. and everyone has to wake up at 6 a.m. Except, mysteriously, for Kentucker. He’s on the opposite schedule. Not because he has a night job. In fact, at least at first, it’s not clear why. His loneliness increases as he can do nothing but watch his wife and daughter sleep. They all try leaving notes for each other, but it doesn’t help much. He takes to wandering through the town through the night, eventually making a surprising discovery.

Now streaming on Kanopy

“Strawberry Mansion” (2021): Audley plays a very particular kind of government auditor whose job it is to enforce income tax on the dreams of citizens. For his new case he’s dispatched to see an eccentric old lady (the fabulous acting veteran Penny Fuller) in her cheerful mansion. Despite the law requiring her to submit her recorded dreams for tax evaluation, she has simply collected them for years, waiting for someone to show up to watch them. Which Mr. Audley does, which is when things begin to get even odder.

Now rentable on Amazon Video

“The Room” (2019): No, not the notorious 2003 Tommy Wiseau atrocity. (I wouldn’t do that to you.) This is a much more recent film which asks the highly pertinent question: What if the interesting old ruin of a house you just bought had a magic room that would grant any wish? There couldn’t possibly be a downside, right? Well, if you’ve ever seen a movie, you know that’s not true. Olga Kurylenko and Kevin Janssens (both more known for action movies) play the couple, who quickly begin to lose themselves in the delirium of their new supernatural chest of wonders. Things quickly go from bubbly giddy fun to horrifying in this ingenious and tight little chiller.

Now streaming on Shudder

“The Case Against Brooklyn” (1958): Darren McGavin stars as a very ambitious cop who cares more about taking down the city’s corrupt gambling racket than pretty much anything else, much to the dismay of his devoted wife (Peggy McKay). Maggie Hayes plays the dame he has to con to get close to the bad guys. Look closely for Joe Turkel as a henchman. He later made an indelible mark as the creepy ghost bartender in Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.” McGavin was really good at playing good guys with an edge. This pulpy noir provides a good showcase for him.

Now streaming on YouTube

