“Boston Strangler” (2023): This new film is based on the true story of newspaper reporters Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley) and Jean Cole (Carrie Coon) and their efforts to break the horrifying Boston Strangler case in the early 1960s. It’s a fascinating procedural, with the added tension of seeing what two women journalists were up against in the sexist '60s. As I watched, I reminded myself that these events occurred during my lifetime and I was struck by what an utterly different world theirs was due to the lack of modern technology. They had to pour through actual paper phone books and make cold calls on rotary phones, and go through boxes and boxes of unsearchable paper records. It’s a fascinating story about a very messy case.

Now streaming on Hulu

“Tom Jones” (1963): Henry Fielding’s 1749 bawdy, picaresque novel becomes a rollicking, noisy film in director Tony Richardson and screenwriter John Osborne’s 1963 film. Albert Finney plays the title character in a star-making performance. Though raised to great privilege, his illegitimate status keeps him from being a serious husband candidate to the lovely women he’s surrounded by, but his good looks and charm allow him to be quite a playboy anyway. Winner of four Oscars, including picture, director, screenplay and score, it’s also the only film to have three performances nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category. The movie has a not-great reputation these days, and while its view of women and sex and class are all definitely dated, it’s still worth a watch for its engaging performances, terrific production values and tight plotting.

Now streaming on HBO MAX, The Criterion Channel and Kanopy

“The Appointments of Dennis Jennings” (1988): This odd little short managed to win the Oscar for Best Short subject. It’s kind of a mashup of Woody Allen’s early style (very “Take the Money and Run”) and star Steven Wright’s signature form of deadpan one-liners (“I tried to daydream all afternoon but my mind kept wandering”). He’s got some help from a couple of big names (Laurie Metcalf and Rowan Atkinson) as well as support from such pros as Dana Ivey, Joe Grifasi and David Hyde Pierce. It feels dated, but it’s still worth a few yucks.

Now streaming on YouTube

“The Seven Five” (2014): In a true crime mood? Look no further than this absorbing doc which tells the appalling tale of two of the most corrupt cops you’ve ever heard of. Mike Dodd and Ken Eurell were young beat cops in one of the toughest sections of Brooklyn during the early 1980s. Their way of dealing with the stressful job? They became criminals themselves. Prepare to be shocked as you hear the stories of their brazen corruption, told by a fascinating rogues gallery of perps and investigators.

Now streaming on Kanopy

Trivia Question #995: Which performer from “The Appointments of Dennis Jennings” appeared in a Best Picture winner a decade earlier?

Answer to Trivia Question #993: Rob Reiner’s feature directorial debut was the mockumentary “This is Spinal Tap.”