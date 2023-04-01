“Anonymous” (2011): Who really wrote Shakespeare’s works? I’ve never personally been very invested in this question, but it truly energizes many people. This entertaining romp will not settle the question, but it posts a suggestion or two based on popular theories. It’s an entertaining costume movie starring the versatile Rhys Ifans as The Man Who Might Be Bard (otherwise known as the Earl of Oxford). Vanessa Redgrave and her daughter Joely Richardson are featured as Elizabeth I at different ages, and Rafe Spall plays that actor from Stratford-on-Avon who ended up getting all the credit. This is probably the closest director Roland Emmerich will ever come to making an “art” film, after a career of helming special effects spectaculars like “Independence Day” (1996), “Godzilla” (1998) and “The Day After Tomorrow” (2004).

Now streaming on Hulu

“Tigers Are Not Afraid” (2017): I love it when filmmakers user genre conventions to explore serious topics. In this spooky and sad gem, writer/director Issa López tells the story of Estrella (Paolo Lara), a pre-teen schoolgirl whose mother is “disappeared” by the local drug lords. Alas, there’s an entire community of these displaced children, and they attempt to navigate the dangers without any adult help. The film uses horror and magical realism to illustrate how Estrella makes friends with other drug orphans and even figures out how to confront the villains. It’s an evocative and scary film that pulls few punches.

Now streaming on Shudder

“No Way Out” (1950): Richard Widmark was not afraid to go there. In this confrontational noir, he plays a viciously racist hood who blames the death of his brother on a Black doctor (Sidney Poitier, in his first credited film role). This film is notable also for the first credited film for both legendary actor Ossie Davis, for being the first film in which Davis appeared on-screen with his (future) wife Ruby Dee, and finally, the first credited film poster of the genius designer Saul Bass. Oh, and it’s also a good movie!

Now rentable on Amazon Video

“Two Cars, One Night” (2003): This short film was New Zealand auteur’s second film. It’s simply a few minutes of a boy and girl flirting while they wait in cars outside a bar. (Never mind whether that’s good parenting or not!) He is Rangi Ngamoki, she is Hutini Waikato. You may have to listen carefully for the first minute or so to tune your ears to their sharp Kiwi accents. I like that she’s older than the boy by a couple of years. I don’t remember being anything like this confident when I was their age, and I found their vignette charming. It’s shot in gorgeous black and white.

Now streaming on YouTube

Trivia Question #994: In what hilarious film does Taika Waititi play a very mild-mannered and polite vampire?

Answer to Trivia Question #992: Barbara Stanwyck found herself in watery trouble in 1953’s “Titanic.”