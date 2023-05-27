Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend:

“High and Dizzy” (1920): Three years before he famously hung from a giant clock in “Safety Last!” Harold Lloyd had another dangerous encounter with a tall building. In this Hal Roach short, he plays a young doctor who gets perhaps a bit too enamored of a pretty sleepwalker (Mildred Davis). After getting drunk with a friend, he ends up following Davis up a tall building and hijinks involving windows soon ensue. In 1923, after appearing in 15 films for Lloyd, Davis married him, after which he promptly forced her to give up her acting career.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel and HBO MAX

“The Cat and the Canary” (1939): I like the silent 1927 version of this comic thriller, but I also really like this one where it’s turned into a vehicle for Bob Hope and Paulette Goddard. Goddard, long one of my favorites, is charming and intelligent as usual as one of several potential heirs to the fortune of an eccentric millionaire. Bob and Paulette and several others have to spend a spooky night in the dead rich guy’s dreadful isolated mansion in the swamp to find out who the actual heir is. Gail Sondergaard has a lot of fun as the creepy mistress of the house, and the cast is full of entertaining character actors who make the whole movie a romp.

Now streaming on YouTube

“Creep” (2014): I’m a big admirer of Mark and Jay Duplass. The two brothers have a DIY attitude toward movie making and do they ever get stuff done. This movie was made in a week with virtually no script and two actors (one of which is also the director, Patrick Brice). It tells the story of a not-very-bright videographer who accepts a gig from some dude he’s never met out in the mountainous boonies (honestly, hasn’t he ever seen a movie before?). Mark Duplass plays the dying rich guy who’s hired him to make a document for his unborn child. It’ll come as perhaps not a huge shock that all is not what it seems. The movie is economical but still packs a punch.

Now streaming on Netflix

“Bokeh” (2017): From the Pocket Movie Files: Maika Monroe and Matt O’Leary play a couple on vacation in Iceland. After arriving and doing some sightseeing, they turn in for their first night at their hotel in Reykjavík. When they wake up the next morning, they realize that are the only people in the hotel. Then … they realize they are the only people in the city. And then… [say it with me] they realize they seem to be the only two people in the world. The rest of the movie is a quiet, existential drama of how two different people react to this situation. It’s not about the answers; it’s all about the questions. My kind of movie.

Now streaming on Kanopy and Hoopla

Trivia Question #1002: Bob Hope was no stranger to remakes. One of his most popular was a remake he made of “Ruggles of Red Gap.” What was it called?

Answer to Trivia Question #1000: Peter O’Toole played King Henry II in “Becket” (1964) and again in “The Lion in Winter” 1968. Each time he was nominated for Best Actor for his performance, but did not win either time. In fact, he never won a competitive Oscar.