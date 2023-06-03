Love unusual movies: Here are several I recommend:

“Holy Spider” (2022): This is the harrowing tale (based on an actual event) of the struggles of a female journalist (Zar Amir-Ebrahimi) attempting to investigate a series of murders of prostitutes in Mashhad, Iran. Mashhad is a holy city in Islam and the killer claims to be purging the city of wicked women for the sake of God. Not only does she receive immense pushback from everyone because she’s female, but there’s also the awful question of whether the public (and the authorities) even care. This is an absolutely unflinching indictment of deeply imbedded cultural misogyny, and it predictably got the actress and the film’s director (Ali Abbasi) in big trouble with the Iranian government.

Now streaming on Netflix

“Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game” (2022): We’re living in some kind of golden era of movies about products. “Ford vs. Ferrari,” “Air,” “Blackberry,” “Tetris,” etc. Not sure what’s up with that, but some of the movies are terrific. Like this one. Mike Faist, who was so good as Riff in the Spielberg remake of “West Side Story,” stars as Roger Sharpe, a journalist who became an unlikely champion of the game of pinball in the 1970s. (I’ll bet you didn’t know pinball was illegal for 35 years in most American cities!) The movie has an appropriate playful quality (with lots of fourth-wall breaking). Crystal Reed is excellent as the smart and loving woman in his life, and veteran character man Dennis Boutsikaris scores as the older version of Sharpe. My old friend Michael Kostroff is excellent as a difficult NYC commissioner. But it’s Faist’s show, and he displays great charm and finesse in his lead role.

Now streaming on Kanopy

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (2023): It really sucks to get a Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis before your thirtieth birthday, whether you’re a movie star or not. Popular actor Michael J. Fox took years before he felt comfortable disclosing his condition, and when he did it was a bombshell. This penetrating documentary lets you sit down with the actor and get a very up-close and personal look at his life, both past and present. He signed away any editorial control on the final edit, so what we see is what talented documentarian Davis Guggenheim wanted us to see. And it’s really good. Fox is an easy man to admire.

Now streaming on Apple+

“Close” (2022): This stunning film from Belgium had the misfortune of going up against “All Quiet on the Western Front” last year for the International Feature Oscar. Otherwise, I think it would have won. It’s a stunning examination of an intense friendship between two boys and what happens when that relationship is tested and disrupted. Director Lukas Dhont found two remarkable young actors (Eden Dambrine and Gustav De Waele) to play the kids. The movie is extremely subtle, treating the viewer almost as a participant. It’s also magnificently shot (by Frank van den Eeden) — not merely because it’s beautiful, but because of how the visuals help inform the story. Don’t miss this one.

Now rentable on Amazon Video

Trivia Question #1003: One of Michael J. Fox’s most memorable roles was a rodent. What was the character’s name?

Answer to Trivia Question #1001: “Going My Way” was the first Best Picture winner to be followed by a traditional sequel, “The Bells of St. Mary’s.”