Love old or unusual movies? Here’s a review:

“Obsession” (1949): Robert Newton’s wife (Sally Gray) has a wandering eye … let’s face it, she has a wandering everything. He’s sick of it. So he literally disappears her current lover (Phil Brown) and stashes him in his own private dungeon hidden in the middle of London. What could be a lurid, tasteless depiction of cruelty and torture instead becomes a sort of three-way cat-and-mouse game. Well, technically, four-way, because the key figure in the story is a scrappy little dog named Monty. Monty is the one to watch, friends, in this chilling and entertaining British noir.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel

“The Sacrament” (2014): This bloodcurdling riff on the Jim Jones cult from indie horror master Ti West is worth a watch. A trio of journalists from the news outlet VICE travel to the utopian colony in the jungle founded by a cult leader. The idea is to “rescue” the sister of one of the journalists from the cult. However, the place does seem surprisingly idyllic. Until it isn’t. Featuring a wonderfully creepy performance by Gene Jones as “Father,” and co-starring Mumblecore director and actors Joe Swanberg, Amy Seimetz and Kentucker Audley. The movie isn’t afraid to, well, go there with the story, and the results are truly chilling.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime, Hoopla, and Kanopy

“Till” (2022): So you might assume that this film, which tells the story of the murder of teenage Emmett Till and the struggle for justice his mother went through, would be a difficult watch. And you’d be correct. But it is so beautifully made, and is such an important story, that I highly encourage you to check it out. Danielle Deadwyler is absolutely magnificent as Mamie Till-Mobley. Also excellent are Jalyn Hall as Emmett and Whoopi Goldberg as Alma Carthan. Also note the stunning period costume and production design. This is a classy project from top to bottom. I was shocked when Deadwyler didn’t get nominated for Best Actress (I assumed she would win).

Now streaming on Paramount+

“Last and First Men” (2020): This is an impossible movie to categorize. Based on a novel by British science fiction author Olaf Stapledon, it tells the story of our transhuman descendants two billion years in the future. They have created a utopian society but are facing an existential crisis and need our help. No actors appear in the film. Tilda Swinton narrates as the camera pans over mysterious monolithic structures. The result is a vivid dreamscape of a movie. It’s like taking a trip to another world without dropping acid. If you’re in the mood for an adult magic carpet ride, this is your movie.

Now streaming on Shudder

Trivia Question #1013: Which of this week’s performers was famous for his multiple portrayals of two famous pirate characters?

Answer to Trivia Question #1011: Ex-pat director Jules Dassin made two classic heist films in Europe: “Rififi” (1955) and “Topkapi” (1964).