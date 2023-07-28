“Avatar: The Way of Water” (2022): It’s gigantic, it’s three hours long, it’s had years of hype. Is it the greatest movie ever? Hardly. However, it’s a really good time and it’s a visual wonder. With much of the original cast returning, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder and Joel David Moore, the film has a nice feeling of continuity over the original even though many years have passed in the story. Joining this time around are Edie Falco, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis and many others in this story about the continued fight for family and home against the threat of industrial colonization. Like the first film, this one really takes you to another world, which is one of the main jobs a movie has.

“Time Without Pity” (1957): American Joseph Losey directed this rather high-pitched time-running-out thriller. Michael Redgrave stars as a shakily recovering alcoholic father who has just 24 hours to save his son from being executed for a murder he (probably?) didn’t commit. Future “Rumpole of the Bailey” star Leo McKern turns it up to 11 as a rich and blustery “friend” of the family. As in all of these fun British noirs, there are several delightful performances from character performers like Lois Maxwell and Renee Huston. Also featured is Joan Plowright in her film debut.

“Night and the City” (1950): Blacklisted Hollywood director Jules Dassin hit it out of the park with this classic noir story of an American hustler (Richard Widmark, never better) and his long-suffering paramour (the always-welcome Jean Tierney) getting caught up in an English underworld of loan sharks, crooked wrestling matches and other bad schemes. Featuring the talented Googie Withers and Hugh Marlowe. Fun fact: If you like old British movies, you’re probably familiar with the video log of films from The Rank Organization: A buff dude hitting a gigantic gong. Well, watch for the young actor playing the wrestler Nikolas of Athens (Ken Richmond). He later was hired to bang the Rank gong.

“Come Down, Molly” (2015): Molly is a young mother (Eleonore Hendricks) suffering from painful postpartum depression. Even though it really annoys her husband, she decides to visit a group of old school friends — who are all men. The get-together is at a very upscale cabin in a gorgeous part of Colorado, and the agenda of the visit seems to simply be: let’s take mushrooms. By this description, you might expect this to be a wacky comedy, but it’s nothing like that at all. This is a thoughtful, low-key, meditative movie that gives the character Molly breathing space to think about her past, present and future.

Trivia Question #1011: In the years after “Night and the City,” director Jules Dassin made two classic heist films. Do you remember their names?

Answer to Trivia Question #1009: The alarming science fiction movie “Seconds” (1966) was probably Rock Hudson’s most disturbing film.