‘Argentina, 1985” (2022): This terrific movie tells the true story of the long-awaited trail of the junta members accused of being responsible for the kidnappings, torture and murder of thousands of citizens during their military dictatorship. Veteran Argentinian star Ricardo Darín plays prosecutor Julio Strassera, who works with a passionate young team to prepare the case. The film is straightforward but still thrilling. It also does a good job of placing Strassera in a human context as well, with lots of scenes with his family, to whom he is not the noble crusader but just Dad. This is an exciting political thriller that is easy to recommend.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime“Trapped” (1949): This solid late 1940s film noir starts out like many from this era, as if you’re watching an extended PSA, with a stern authoritative voice telling you about the brave and dedicated government agents whose mission is to stop various types of malfeasance. Soon we meet a counterfeiter (peppy young Lloyd Bridges, dangerous and vivid) who’s offered a deal if he helps out the feds. This leads us into a twisty tale as this untrustworthy rogue tries to slip through every trap thrown in front of him. There’s a bit of structural weirdness as the film switches out bad guys in the final third, but it’s still a zippy good time, and features some very cool location shooting in Hollywood (including a stakeout on the street where I live).

Now streaming on Kanopy and Amazon Prime “Lake Mungo” (2008): This chilling faux documentary tells the story of a family dealing with the loss of a 16-year-old daughter. She drowns at a family picnic, but later, around the house, she doesn’t really seem … totally gone. Through photographs and home video captures, the family thinks its seeing evidence that she’s still with them in some way. The story continues to grow more and more complicated, but at its heart its about a kind, normal family processing grief. I think it’s lovely, and the kind of low-key spooky movie I really enjoy.

Now streaming on Shudder “Alexander Nevsky” (1938): Russian director Sergei Eisenstein is most famous for his silent classic “Battleship Potemkin.” “Alexander Nevsky” is the first of only three sound films that he completed. It’s a spectacular telling of the story of Prince Alexander’s confrontation with German invaders in the 13th century. The movie plays almost like a silent picture, with very little dialog and wall-to-wall impressive visuals. The most famous sequence is the unforgettable Battle on the Ice, which inspired generations of filmmakers (its influence can be seen in “Henry V,” “Spartacus” and “The Empire Strikes Back”). It’s a thrilling movie and very accessible to today’s audiences. The print shown on the Criterion Channel is the 1986 restored version and it sparkles like snow on the steppes. A truly beautiful and unforgettable movie.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel Trivia Question #993: Director Rob Reiner’s feature film debut was another “mockumentary.” Do you remember what it was called?

Answer to Trivia Question #991: “Bride and Prejudice” (2004) set the classic Jane Austen novel in contemporary India.