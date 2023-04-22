“I Am Love” (2009): I guess actress Tilda Swinton can do anything (except be dull). For this steamy fever dream of a movie, Swinton learned both Russian and Italian. She plays the wife of a successful Italian businessman (Pippo Delbono) and mother of his sons. When she begins an ill-advised affair with a chef (Edoardo Gabbriellini), as you might expect, things get messy. But since the movie is directed by Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name,” “Bones and All,” “Suspiria”), “messy” is an understatement. Few actresses can be more compelling to take us on a tour of a train wreck than Ms. Swinton. Hold on to your seats and enjoy.

Now streaming on HBO MAX

“Prospect” (2018): Most science fiction movies don't feel at all like the science fiction that I read. Smart, low-budget films about ideas and characters are frequently the exception (see "Silent Running," "Gattaca" and "Moon" and others). Here's another one. It's about — stop me if you've heard this one — Pedro Pascal as a tough rogue escorting a teenage girl (Sophie Thatcher this time) across a dangerous and mysterious landscape. It’s a swampy, poisonous rain forest moon with valuable crystal-like objects that seem to be grown by plants. The movie just drops you into the world these characters inhabit and then expects you to pay attention. I had a wonderful time being carried along by this story which reminded me of the early work of classic SF writer C.J. Cherryh.

Now streaming on Kanopy and Hulu

“The Bad Sleep Well” (1960): Akira Kurosawa’s pitch-black business noir classic inspired by Shakespeare’s "Hamlet." Long-time collaborator Toshiro Mifune stars as a executive secretary bent on revenge and willing to do almost anything to accomplish it. The film begins with an extraordinary wedding sequence which introduces the corrupt titans of industry who are Mifune’s targets, the members of the press serving as a sort of Greek chorus. Just watch how Kurosawa composes each shot, particularly those with multiple characters occupying limited space. It’s a master class in filmmaking.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel

“Tetris” (2023): This very entertaining film tells the somewhat fictionalized true story that sounds on paper like it would be dull: The acquisition of the video game “Tetris” for the original Nintendo Game Boy. But snappy writing and game performances from a winning cast make this a very entertaining late Cold War thriller. Taron Egerton plays Henk Rogers, a video game designer and small-time entrepreneur who seemingly bites off more than he can chew when he attempts to license a promising new Russian game. The story turns into a continent-hopping, international adventure full of skullduggery, danger and bad guys both communist and capitalist.

Now streaming on Apple+

Trivia Question #997: One of Akira Kurosawa’s most honored films was remade (and nominated for two Oscars) last year. What was it?

Answer to Trivia Question #995: Ten years before appearing in the Oscar-winning “The Appointments of Dennis Jennings,” talented character actor Joe Grifasi was featured in “The Deer Hunter,” which won five Oscars in 1978.