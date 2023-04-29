“White God” (2014): This spooky and unusual film takes place in Budapest, where mongrel dogs are considered little better than vermin. Lili (Zsófia Psotta) has a beloved pooch named Hagen (played by professional actor dog siblings Body and Luke) who is abandoned by her heartless father. Hagen then has to make his way across a hostile city, making friends and plotting his revenge. Let me be very clear: This is not a cute talking animal movie. It’s a fierce, scary, raw tale of xenophobia and courage. That being said, the 274 dogs who were trained for the film were all treated with utmost care and were all successfully adopted out when filming concluded. Be prepared for some remarkable imagery and epic canine myth-making.

Now streaming

on HBO MAX“Horizon Line” (2020): Here’s a dumb, fun Solve the Problem Adventure Movie. On what’s supposed to be a short flight from Mauritius to the nearby island of Rodrigues, Allison Williams and her ex (Alexander Dreymon) experience a, well, complication with their pilot (the stalwart Keith David) and have to figure out how to survive with little fuel and even less ability to fly a small plane. That’s it; that’s the movie. And what else do we need? It’s like riding a rollercoaster. Hold on, enjoy the ride, and know it will be over soon. Williams is good at getting the job done and Dreymon looks great, which is all the movie really requires him to do.

Now streaming on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime“Something in the Dirt” (2022): I’m a big fan of weirdos Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. They write and direct little movies about how we react to a world that may be just a bit off-kilter. In this newest outing, they play unlikely friends who may or may not be experiencing a series of supernatural events in a dilapidated apartment in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles. They attempt to record and explain the strange lights, sounds and other phenomena which become increasingly difficult to write off. Their homegrown approach to cinema may not be to everyone’s taste, but I love going on these strange journeys with them.

Now streaming

on Hulu“Red Beard” (1968): The last of the 16 films actor Toshiro Mifune made with director Akira Kurosawa is a gentle epic in which he plays a crusty but kind doctor in a clinic that serves a very poor community. Saddled with a haughty, aristocratic new resident (Yûzô Kayama) who doesn’t want to be there, he proceeds to train the young man in empathy and compassion. In addition to the two leads, the film is full of good performances such as Haruko Sugimura as a callous madam, Kyôko Kagawa as a homicidal maniac and in particular Yoshitaka Zushi as a scrappy young thief. As always, Kurosawa’s powers of visual composition are remarkable to see.

Now streaming on Kanopy, HBO MAX and The Criterion ChannelTrivia Question #998: “Red Beard” star Toshiro Mifune played the title role in what successful 1980s television miniseries?

Answer to Trivia Question #996: “Sister, Sister” star Judith Ivey had a prominent featured role in 2022’s Oscar-winning “Women Talking.”