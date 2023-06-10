Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend:

“The Best of Enemies” (2019): Taraji P. Henson is a powerhouse actress, and this movie gives her a meaty role to sink her teeth into. She plays real-life community organizer Ann Atwater, and Sam Rockwell plays Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis. The two come into conflict in Durham, North Carolina, during the school integration controversies in the early 1970s. The film may suffer from a lack of suspense (you can figure out that there would be no movie unless certain outcomes happen), but it’s still enthralling to watch the process unfold. Ann Heche has a vivid supporting role. I also highly recommend the book the film is based on (same title) by Osha Gray Davidson.

Now rentable on Amazon

“One Year in a Life of Crime” (1989): This HBO documentary is about as gritty and in-your-face as it gets. Documentarian Jon Alpert imbeds with three lifelong criminals in Newark, New Jersey. The three men are methodical shoplifters and drug users. Alpert’s sneaky camera follows them as they commit crime after crime with jaw dropping confidence. (Security cameras were evidently not so much of a thing in the 1980s.) You also get to peek into their squalid domestic lives. There’s no one in this short film to root for, but it’s still worth watching if only a reminder of how good your life probably is compared to these knuckleheads.

Now streaming on MAX

“Sanshiro Shugata” (1943): I’ve been digging into legendary director Akira Kurosawa’s catalog, and I thought I’d give his very first feature a try. It’s a period piece about … judo. Well, really it’s about the philosophy of teaching judo. While its topic of judo vs. jujitsu may seem esoteric, it really delves into themes that would appear over and over in Kurosawa’s work: honor, respect and mentorship. Susumu Fujita is immensely charming as the student and Takashi Shimura, who would become one of the director’s favorite and most frequently-used actors, is the teacher. This is a brief appealing story that has strong echoes later in the relationship between Yoda and Luke Skywalker.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel

“About Endlessness” (2019): This is not an easy movie to describe. Writer/director Roy Andersson makes very interesting, artsy films that are really, really deadpan collections of deadpan comic sketches. Each scene is beautifully shot, decorated and lit, with a still camera and mostly still actors. He’s got an absurdist’s eye to the quiet madness of modern Swedish life. If you get into the right frame of mind, this movie is extremely enjoyable. Just be ready for bone-dry dark humor and you’ll be fine. I loved it.

Now streaming on Kanopy and Hulu

Trivia Question #1004: Which British actor was nominated for an Oscar last year for appearing in a new version of “Sanshiro Shugata star Takashi Shimura’s most famous role?

Answer to Trivia Question #1002: Bob Hope starred in a musical remake of “Ruggles of Red Gap” called “Fancy Pants.”