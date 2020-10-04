RAY'S PIX: Voice in man’s head narrates his life in ‘Stranger Than Fiction’

Stranger Than Fiction (2006): Director Marc Forster certainly has a varied resume, from Finding Neverland to Monster’s Ball to World War Z. This may be his most unusual film. Will Ferrell plays an IRS agent who suddenly finds his life being narrated by a voice inside his head. Don’t you hate it when that happens? The cast includes Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dustin Hoffman, Tony Hale, Linda Hunt and Queen Latifah. It also features one of my favorite baking puns. Ferrell is charming in a refreshingly low-key performance.

Victoria and Abdul (2017): I don’t think I’ve ever seen a film directed by Stephen Frears that I haven’t liked, if not loved. His best films: The Grifters, Prick Up Your Ears, Dirty Pretty Things, Dangerous Liaisons, The Queen. This film falls into the “like” category, but that’s fine with me. Based on a true story, it portrays an unlikely friendship between an aging Queen Victoria and an Indian clerk. It’s one of those rare films about adult friendships, and I’m a sucker for those. Plus, there’s Judi Dench and Ali Fazal in the title roles, so what’s not to like? It even has Eddie Izzard as the Prince of Wales!