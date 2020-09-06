RAY'S PIX: ‘The Report’ docudrama tells of CIA interrogation techniques

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
The Report (2019): After 9/11, the CIA began a program of “enhanced interrogation techniques” in the pursuit of the war on terror. Eventually, the Senate began researching and compiling a report on this program. Did it work? Was it legal? Was it necessary? This intriguing docudrama tells the story of the struggle to put together this report, and the struggle to get the resulting findings released. Starring Adam Driver as the man who put the report together and Annette Bening as Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Lovely and Amazing (2001): Writer Nicole Holofcener scored with this intelligent study of a family of women struggling with change and identity. Brenda Blethyn is the mother of three daughters played by Catherine Keener, Emily Mortimer and Raven Goodwin. Goodwin really shines as an adopted kid who’s much younger than her neurotic big sisters and shows glimmers of a practical approach to life that could benefit the whole crazy clan. The movie is funny, smart and yes, lovely.
Turner Classic Movies, Tuesday at 11:30 p.m.
Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011): I was unsettled by this ultra-creepy portrait of a young woman (Elizabeth Olsen) whose identity has been so compromised by her time spent in a quirky cult that she may have completely lost herself. The divine John Hawkes plays the charismatic cult leader, and the talented Sarah Paulson plays the bewildered sister. The tricky title refers to the various identities the main character assumed during various parts of the story. You may need therapy afterward, but if you can take it, you should check out this mesmerizing story. Olsen kicks acting butt in a weird role.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
Anaconda (1997): Jon Voight has a lot of fun hamming it up as a snake hunter forcing a documentary crew to hunt for a huge snake in the Amazon jungle. Jennifer Lopez plays the film’s director, and her crew includes Eric Stoltz, Ice Cube and Owen Wilson. Soon the gigantic snake begins killing and eating members of the cast. The action gets almost deliriously silly by the end (Voight getting regurgitated by the snake is a highlight!). You can’t take it seriously, but it’s still lots of fun.
Now streaming on Netflix.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
