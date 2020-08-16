RAY'S PIX: ‘The First Wives Club’ tells a fun, silly story of revenge

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
The First Wives Club (1996): It’s pretty hard to resist the trio of Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton playing spurned wives who exact revenge on the creeps who dumped them. It helps that the screenplay was written by Robert Harling (Soapdish) and that the film has supporting performances by Sarah Jessica Parker (hilarious), Dan Hedaya, Stockard Channing, Timothy Olyphant and many others. The movie is silly and fun, and Goldie’s lips should have been nominated for an Oscar.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
Flight of the Navigator (1986): I recently revisited this charming ’80s sci-fi fantasy from director Randal Kleiser (of Grease fame). It tells the story of a young Florida kid (Joey Cramer) who takes a fall in a ravine near his house and wakes up eight years in the future. His little brother is now twice his size, and his parents are older, and he really freaks out. A group of scientists take over his life, as he seems connected to an alien spaceship. It’s all very sweet and light and harmless. Plus, it features one of my favorite actresses, Veronica Cartwright, so what’s not to like? One more plus, for a science-fiction nerd like me, is that it deals with time dilation. I don’t get that in many movies!
Now streaming on Disney+.
An Education (2009): This is the movie that catapulted actress Carey Mulligan to the forefront of A-list movie stars. She’s tremendous as a teenage girl who is exposed to a world of sophistication and expanded horizons when she gets involved with an older man. My takeaway from this movie wasn’t her performance (even though I’ve since become a fan), but rather her co-star Rosamund Pike. Even though I’d seen Pike before (in Pride and Prejudice), this time I was struck by how terrific she was. Her self-aware Helen was a revelation to me, and I’ve been a big fan of her work ever since, particularly in Made in Dagenham and Gone Girl.
Now streaming on Netflix.
Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985): This sharp and funny satire of Westerns wonders what would happen if we took an old black-and-white singing cowboy movie and updated it to the 1980s? A very game Tom Berenger stars as the hapless cowboy plucked out his comfortable old Western into a colorful and confusing new one. Along for the ride are Marilu Henner, Andy Griffith, Sela Ward, Fernando Rey and, in a terrific cameo, Patrick Wayne. This utterly forgotten comedy deserves to be rediscovered.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Trivia Question 857: Carey Mulligan is particularly effective in costume dramas. What’s the name of the adaptation of a Thomas Hardy novel in which she starred?
Answer to Trivia Question 855: Drew Barrymore made her film debut in Altered States (1980).
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!