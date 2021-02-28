RAY'S PIX: ‘The Dig’ uncovers artifacts, intrigue

Shirley Valentine (1989): Here’s another rare example of a hit Broadway play being filmed with its original star. Luckily for us, the star is the charming, Tony-winning Pauline Collins. Shirley is a restless middle-aged housewife from Liverpool who walks out on her husband and gallivants off to Greece to rediscover herself. As in the play, Collins spends a great deal of time talking directly to the audience, a device that would be tiresome if the lines weren’t so good and the actress so winning. Written and directed by Willy Russell and Lewis Gilbert, respectively, the same team responsible for Educating Rita, Shirley Valentine is an unusual and funny examination of an evolving woman’s interior life. Don’t miss this one.

The Ruling Class (1972): In the mood for something decidedly strange? Look no further than Peter Medak’s The Ruling Class. Peter O’Toole plays a paranoid schizophrenic who inherits a peerage. This is a challenge for the establishment, as he thinks he’s Jesus Christ. This is a very broad satire (practically a burlesque) on the aristocracy of Britain. It’s theatrical, bawdy, rude and just plain odd. It’s enjoyable if you just lean into O’Toole’s antics and go with it. O’Toole was so eager to do this movie that he bought the rights to the play and appeared in the film for free. For his performance he received the fifth of his eight Academy Award nominations. He never won.