RAY'S PIX: ‘The Dig’ uncovers artifacts, intrigue

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
The Dig (2021): No movie about an old man digging in the dirt in flat East Anglia has any business being as luminous, lovely and riveting as The Dig. I guess it doesn’t hurt that it’s based on a real story of the most significant trove of Anglo-Saxon artifacts ever discovered in Britain. And it certainly doesn’t hurt that it stars the magnificent Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan in fictionalized versions of the two people most responsible for the success at Sutton Hoo. I will predict great things from young director Simon Stone. I know this movie sounds dull when you hear it described. Don’t believe it.
Now streaming on Netflix.
Synchronic (2019): I’ve featured the strange and wonderful work of filmmakers Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson in this column a couple of times (The Endless from 2017 and Resolution from 2012). They’re back, with a bigger budget and more famous actors in a new journey into the weird. This time, Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star as paramedics who discover a designer drug that’s leading to a series of grisly deaths in New Orleans. When the drug hits close to home, Mackie begins the risky venture of figuring out what the drug is actually capable of and how to stop it. It features a fun turn by superb theater actor Ramiz Monsef. I sure hope these two weirdos get to keep making movies.
Now available for rent on Amazon Video.
Shirley Valentine (1989): Here’s another rare example of a hit Broadway play being filmed with its original star. Luckily for us, the star is the charming, Tony-winning Pauline Collins. Shirley is a restless middle-aged housewife from Liverpool who walks out on her husband and gallivants off to Greece to rediscover herself. As in the play, Collins spends a great deal of time talking directly to the audience, a device that would be tiresome if the lines weren’t so good and the actress so winning. Written and directed by Willy Russell and Lewis Gilbert, respectively, the same team responsible for Educating Rita, Shirley Valentine is an unusual and funny examination of an evolving woman’s interior life. Don’t miss this one.
Now streaming on Hulu.
The Ruling Class (1972): In the mood for something decidedly strange? Look no further than Peter Medak’s The Ruling Class. Peter O’Toole plays a paranoid schizophrenic who inherits a peerage. This is a challenge for the establishment, as he thinks he’s Jesus Christ. This is a very broad satire (practically a burlesque) on the aristocracy of Britain. It’s theatrical, bawdy, rude and just plain odd. It’s enjoyable if you just lean into O’Toole’s antics and go with it. O’Toole was so eager to do this movie that he bought the rights to the play and appeared in the film for free. For his performance he received the fifth of his eight Academy Award nominations. He never won.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.