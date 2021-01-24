RAY'S PIX: 'The Blue Dahlia' a promiscuous murder mystery feature

The Blue Dahlia (1946): This was Raymond Chandler’s first original screenplay, and he was frantically trying to finish the thing as they were filming. Starring tough guy Alan Ladd, Veronica Lake, Howard Da Silva and William Bendix, it tells the story of wartime infidelity and murder. It sure looks like Ladd offed his unfaithful wife. But did he? The movie keeps you guessing. While I’m not the biggest Ladd fan, Veronica Lake is such a hypnotic screen presence. Bendix is solid as usual, and I always enjoy watching the wonderful Da Silva, here five years before he was placed on the Hollywood blacklist.