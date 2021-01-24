RAY'S PIX: 'The Blue Dahlia' a promiscuous murder mystery feature

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
The Blue Dahlia (1946): This was Raymond Chandler’s first original screenplay, and he was frantically trying to finish the thing as they were filming. Starring tough guy Alan Ladd, Veronica Lake, Howard Da Silva and William Bendix, it tells the story of wartime infidelity and murder. It sure looks like Ladd offed his unfaithful wife. But did he? The movie keeps you guessing. While I’m not the biggest Ladd fan, Veronica Lake is such a hypnotic screen presence. Bendix is solid as usual, and I always enjoy watching the wonderful Da Silva, here five years before he was placed on the Hollywood blacklist.
30 Minutes or Less (2011): This idiotic guilty pleasure is from the “dumb criminals” vault. Needing money to pay an assassin (for his father), Danny McBride decides the right move is to force a hapless pizza delivery guy (Jesse Eisenberg) to rob a bank for him, with bombs strapped to his chest. Aziz Ansari plays Jesse’s hapless friend who gets hoodwinked into helping. Nothing remotely intelligent or sensible takes place during the entire movie, and I like it very much. Appealing actors can sell extreme silliness and make me care.
Standing Up, Falling Down (2019): In these turbulent times, it can be fun to just watch a nice, mild romcom. This one features Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz as a guy who’s tried and failed at being a comedian and moves back in with his parents on Long Island. Everyone in his life, including the girlfriend he dumped when he left, has moved on with their lives. Only his new boozy dermatologist (Billy Crystal) offers him any kind of companionship, and perhaps ... wisdom? Excellent support from Grace Gummer, John Behlmann, Nate Corddry and Debra Monk in this sad, sweet, funny tale.
St. Elmo’s Fire (1985): Of course it’s not great, I’d never argue that. But this tale of a bunch of baby adults grappling with real life has its charms even after all these years. Starring the whole raft of “Brat Packers,” including Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson and Mare Winningham, the melodrama splashes far and wide as love, sex, money and identity rear their hydra heads at these privileged young people. I think I like McCarthy’s storyline (and performance) the best. Love hurts, my dude. I also really like Anna Maria Horsford’s perceptive streetwalker.
