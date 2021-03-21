RAY'S PIX: Return of long-lost son brings drama in 2009's 'City Island'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
City Island (2009): I’m a sucker for a complicated, big-hearted family drama. This one takes place in one of my favorite New York spots, City Island in the Bronx. Andy Garcia and Julianna Margulies star as the parents. He’s a prison guard who’s also an aspiring actor. His kids (Ezra Miller and Dominik Garcia) have their own issues. The big event of the film is when Garcia realizes a young prisoner (Steven Strait) is his long-lost son. He brings him home and, you guessed it, complications ensue. An appealing cast makes this an easy one to sit through.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
Waking Ned Devine (1998): After the crazy success of The Full Monty in 1997, we got more quirky little films about funny British Isles provincials. One of the more charming ones is this sweet comedy about what happens when residents of an Irish village attempt to scam the national lottery. It’s got wonderful actors including Ian Bannen and Fionnula Flanagan, and it’s just twee and dear enough to steal your heart. An interesting note for geography nerds like me: The movie takes place in Ireland but was filmed on the Isle of Man, which is an independent British Crown dependency similar to the Channel Islands.
Now streaming on Hulu.
Private Property (1960): Oh, this super-creepy movie from 1960 is not for the faint of heart. It explores a very uncomfortable question: Where’s the line between seduction and assault? Kate Manx stars as the lonely wife of a successful businessman, living in a swanky house in Beverly Hills. Corey Allen shows up at her door looking for gardening work. He’s pretty clearly a little off, and what she doesn’t know is that he’s a dangerous and possibly unhinged criminal. But he is attractive and charming, and her middle-aged husband hasn’t been showing her much passion lately. A very young Warren Oates completes the creepy trio as Allen’s dim sidekick. The whole thing is like a sick rewire of Of Mice and Men. The film, recently restored, was directed by Manx’s husband, and sadly she died of a drug overdose just five years after making this movie.
Now streaming on Kanopy.
Europa, Europa (1990): This is a wartime survival tale that often feels more like an adventure story. Based on the true story of Solomon Perel, it takes us through his journey as a teenager during World War II. After Kristallnacht, his Jewish family decides to leave Germany and move to Poland. Perel is separated from his family and has a series of adventures on both the Russian and German sides of the war. Though the film is slightly fictionalized, it’s still pretty close to what he went through. The situations he finds himself in are often difficult to believe. Marco Hofschneider is superb as Perel. The film is wild and unforgettable.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Trivia Question 888: Which of this week’s performers currently star in a long-running science-fiction television series?
Answer to Trivia Question 886: Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (1957) featured a chess game between Death and a knight played by Max von Sydow.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.