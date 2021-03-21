RAY'S PIX: Return of long-lost son brings drama in 2009's 'City Island'

Private Property (1960): Oh, this super-creepy movie from 1960 is not for the faint of heart. It explores a very uncomfortable question: Where’s the line between seduction and assault? Kate Manx stars as the lonely wife of a successful businessman, living in a swanky house in Beverly Hills. Corey Allen shows up at her door looking for gardening work. He’s pretty clearly a little off, and what she doesn’t know is that he’s a dangerous and possibly unhinged criminal. But he is attractive and charming, and her middle-aged husband hasn’t been showing her much passion lately. A very young Warren Oates completes the creepy trio as Allen’s dim sidekick. The whole thing is like a sick rewire of Of Mice and Men. The film, recently restored, was directed by Manx’s husband, and sadly she died of a drug overdose just five years after making this movie.